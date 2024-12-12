LG Twins Son Ju-young unleashes his potential

동영상 고정 취소





[Anchor]



LG Twins pitcher Son Ju-young has shown remarkable growth this year, earning the Pitching Improvement Award.



Dreaming of becoming the future ace to continue the legacy of Korea's elite left-handed pitchers, Son Ju-young visited KBS to share his goals.



Reporter Park Sun-woo met with him.



[Report]



After only achieving 2 wins in 7 years, Son Ju-young finally showcased his potential this year.



Standing at 191 cm, he dominated opposing batters with his powerful fastball delivered from a high release point.



Starting as LG's fifth starter, Son Ju-young secured 9 wins this season and boasted a lower ERA than Ryu Hyun-jin and Yang Hyeon-jong.



His outstanding performance in the postseason made winning the Pitching Improvement Award a natural outcome.



As Son Ju-young continued to grow with each game, the support from fans returned as a great source of confidence.



[Son Ju-young/LG Twins: "I felt like I was growing as a player with each game, so it was a fun season. I think the cheers got louder as well, especially during the postseason..."]



Rising confidently as a key player on LG's mound, Son Ju-young expressed his ambitious goal to fill the void left by Choi Won-tae, who moved to Samsung Lions.



[Son Ju-young/LG Twins: "I want to pitch about 15 more innings than this season, aiming for 160 innings, and I set my win goal at 15 because I need to aim high to achieve it."]



Having missed his first opportunity to join the national team due to injury before the Premier 12, his performance next season has become even more crucial.



[Son Ju-young/LG Twins: "I need to perform well next season to be selected for the national team, so I want to do well next year and definitely participate in the 2026 WBC."]



Receiving praise as the next-generation ace to continue the legacy of Korea's elite left-handed pitchers, Son Ju-young dreams of becoming a key resource for the national team to save Korean baseball in crisis.



KBS News, Park Sun-woo.



