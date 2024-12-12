News 9

LG Twins Son Ju-young unleashes his potential

입력 2024.12.12 (09:32)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.



[Anchor]

LG Twins pitcher Son Ju-young has shown remarkable growth this year, earning the Pitching Improvement Award.

Dreaming of becoming the future ace to continue the legacy of Korea's elite left-handed pitchers, Son Ju-young visited KBS to share his goals.

Reporter Park Sun-woo met with him.

[Report]

After only achieving 2 wins in 7 years, Son Ju-young finally showcased his potential this year.

Standing at 191 cm, he dominated opposing batters with his powerful fastball delivered from a high release point.

Starting as LG's fifth starter, Son Ju-young secured 9 wins this season and boasted a lower ERA than Ryu Hyun-jin and Yang Hyeon-jong.

His outstanding performance in the postseason made winning the Pitching Improvement Award a natural outcome.

As Son Ju-young continued to grow with each game, the support from fans returned as a great source of confidence.

[Son Ju-young/LG Twins: "I felt like I was growing as a player with each game, so it was a fun season. I think the cheers got louder as well, especially during the postseason..."]

Rising confidently as a key player on LG's mound, Son Ju-young expressed his ambitious goal to fill the void left by Choi Won-tae, who moved to Samsung Lions.

[Son Ju-young/LG Twins: "I want to pitch about 15 more innings than this season, aiming for 160 innings, and I set my win goal at 15 because I need to aim high to achieve it."]

Having missed his first opportunity to join the national team due to injury before the Premier 12, his performance next season has become even more crucial.

[Son Ju-young/LG Twins: "I need to perform well next season to be selected for the national team, so I want to do well next year and definitely participate in the 2026 WBC."]

Receiving praise as the next-generation ace to continue the legacy of Korea's elite left-handed pitchers, Son Ju-young dreams of becoming a key resource for the national team to save Korean baseball in crisis.

KBS News, Park Sun-woo.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • LG Twins Son Ju-young unleashes his potential
    • 입력 2024-12-12 09:32:16
    News 9


[Anchor]

LG Twins pitcher Son Ju-young has shown remarkable growth this year, earning the Pitching Improvement Award.

Dreaming of becoming the future ace to continue the legacy of Korea's elite left-handed pitchers, Son Ju-young visited KBS to share his goals.

Reporter Park Sun-woo met with him.

[Report]

After only achieving 2 wins in 7 years, Son Ju-young finally showcased his potential this year.

Standing at 191 cm, he dominated opposing batters with his powerful fastball delivered from a high release point.

Starting as LG's fifth starter, Son Ju-young secured 9 wins this season and boasted a lower ERA than Ryu Hyun-jin and Yang Hyeon-jong.

His outstanding performance in the postseason made winning the Pitching Improvement Award a natural outcome.

As Son Ju-young continued to grow with each game, the support from fans returned as a great source of confidence.

[Son Ju-young/LG Twins: "I felt like I was growing as a player with each game, so it was a fun season. I think the cheers got louder as well, especially during the postseason..."]

Rising confidently as a key player on LG's mound, Son Ju-young expressed his ambitious goal to fill the void left by Choi Won-tae, who moved to Samsung Lions.

[Son Ju-young/LG Twins: "I want to pitch about 15 more innings than this season, aiming for 160 innings, and I set my win goal at 15 because I need to aim high to achieve it."]

Having missed his first opportunity to join the national team due to injury before the Premier 12, his performance next season has become even more crucial.

[Son Ju-young/LG Twins: "I need to perform well next season to be selected for the national team, so I want to do well next year and definitely participate in the 2026 WBC."]

Receiving praise as the next-generation ace to continue the legacy of Korea's elite left-handed pitchers, Son Ju-young dreams of becoming a key resource for the national team to save Korean baseball in crisis.

KBS News, Park Sun-woo.
박선우
박선우 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

[영상][전문] 윤석열 대통령 “탄핵이든 수사든 당당히 맞설 것”

[영상][전문] 윤석열 대통령 “탄핵이든 수사든 당당히 맞설 것”
[속보] 한동훈, 대통령 담화 직후 윤리위 긴급소집…출당·제명 논의

[속보] 한동훈, 대통령 담화 직후 윤리위 긴급소집…출당·제명 논의
[속보] 국방부, 전 계엄사령관 박안수 육군참모총장 직무 정지

[속보] 국방부, 전 계엄사령관 박안수 육군참모총장 직무 정지
이재명, 윤 대통령 향해 “이제 다 내려놓으시길 바라”…“알량한 고집 때문에 국민 고통 커”

이재명, 윤 대통령 향해 “이제 다 내려놓으시길 바라”…“알량한 고집 때문에 국민 고통 커”
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

프리미엄K

취재K

글로벌K

영상K

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정
KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.