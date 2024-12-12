LG Twins Son Ju-young unleashes his potential
[Anchor]
LG Twins pitcher Son Ju-young has shown remarkable growth this year, earning the Pitching Improvement Award.
Dreaming of becoming the future ace to continue the legacy of Korea's elite left-handed pitchers, Son Ju-young visited KBS to share his goals.
Reporter Park Sun-woo met with him.
[Report]
After only achieving 2 wins in 7 years, Son Ju-young finally showcased his potential this year.
Standing at 191 cm, he dominated opposing batters with his powerful fastball delivered from a high release point.
Starting as LG's fifth starter, Son Ju-young secured 9 wins this season and boasted a lower ERA than Ryu Hyun-jin and Yang Hyeon-jong.
His outstanding performance in the postseason made winning the Pitching Improvement Award a natural outcome.
As Son Ju-young continued to grow with each game, the support from fans returned as a great source of confidence.
[Son Ju-young/LG Twins: "I felt like I was growing as a player with each game, so it was a fun season. I think the cheers got louder as well, especially during the postseason..."]
Rising confidently as a key player on LG's mound, Son Ju-young expressed his ambitious goal to fill the void left by Choi Won-tae, who moved to Samsung Lions.
[Son Ju-young/LG Twins: "I want to pitch about 15 more innings than this season, aiming for 160 innings, and I set my win goal at 15 because I need to aim high to achieve it."]
Having missed his first opportunity to join the national team due to injury before the Premier 12, his performance next season has become even more crucial.
[Son Ju-young/LG Twins: "I need to perform well next season to be selected for the national team, so I want to do well next year and definitely participate in the 2026 WBC."]
Receiving praise as the next-generation ace to continue the legacy of Korea's elite left-handed pitchers, Son Ju-young dreams of becoming a key resource for the national team to save Korean baseball in crisis.
KBS News, Park Sun-woo.
