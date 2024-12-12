Kim Joo-hyung finishes runner-up at Hero World Challenge

동영상 고정 취소

Recently, Kim Joo-hyung, who was disciplined for damaging a locker room door, secured second place at the Hero World Challenge hosted by Tiger Woods, raising expectations for the upcoming season.



Kim Joo-hyung aggressively pursued the leader, Scottie Scheffler, by making four birdies by the 10th hole.



However, his dream of a comeback victory was dashed when he made a bogey on the 16th hole.



Nevertheless, on the final 18th hole, Kim Joo-hyung calmly sank a 2.5m birdie putt, finishing in solo second place.



Six months ago, he also finished second at the Travelers Championship, falling short against Scheffler.



Still, he confirmed his status among the world's elite and is expected to perform well in the PGA Tour starting in January next year.



