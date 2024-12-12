News Today

[News Today] YOON DEFENDS MARTIAL LAW DECREE

[LEAD]
President Yoon Suk Yeol defended the state of emergency in a national address, vowing to directly confront any impeachment efforts. However the ruling party leader Han Dong-hoon stated that immediate suspension of the President's duties is necessary, emphasizing that impeachment is the only solution.

[REPORT]
President Yoon Suk Yeol said the aim of martial law decree was to unveil the anti-state evils perpetrated by the political opposition.

Metaphorically speaking, the president said the majority holding opposition was engaged in a ‘mad sword dance’ and the emergency martial law was the exercise of presidential rights within the constitutional framework.

As for troops entering the election watchdog's building, Yoon said that verification was necessary regarding its poor management system that came to light through an inspection by the intelligence agency.

As for the National Assembly, Yoon said that unarmed troops entered the compound to maintain order and were immediately withdrawn following the parliamentary resolution.

The president said that during this process, he discussed the situation only with former defense minister Kim Yong-hyun adding that he won’t evade responsibility and face impeachment or investigation.

Yoon, however, vowed to fight to the end arguing that his belief that martial law was the only path forward was a constitutional decision and an act of governance that can’t be treason.

In a press conference before the president’s address, ruling People Power Party chair Han Dong-hoon said that it’s confirmed that the president has no intent of an early resignation.

Han argued Yoon must be excluded from state affairs including military command right away. He said PPP lawmakers should vote in accordance with their own conviction in this week’s impeachment vote.

He stressed that impeachment is the only way to suspend the president’s duties. He added that efforts were made to seek better solutions but they did not turn out to be valid.

