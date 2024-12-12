News Today

[News Today] 2ND IMPEACHMENT MOTION TABLED

[LEAD]
The opposition is set to hold a second impeachment vote against President Yoon Suk Yeol this Saturday. Last week's attempt prompted the ruling party to protest to Speaker Woo Won-shik, criticizing his support for the opposition's tactic to boost protest numbers at the National Assembly. Originally scheduled for yesterday, the opposition delayed the impeachment motion to today to add more details.

[REPORT]
Eighteen leading members of the ruling party, including Kweon Seong-dong, head to the Speaker's office.

They protested to Speaker Woo Won-shik, claiming that tabling and voting on a motion to impeach President Yoon Suk Yeol on a Saturday is the opposition party's ploy to gather more protestors around the National Assembly.

They said that demonstrators blocked the entrance to the parliament building and checked their IDs.

Kim Sang-hoon/ Chief, PPP Policy Committee
It's a serious problem for personal safety. Threatening parliament employees, party workers and legislators like that should not be repeated.

The opposition criticized the ruling party members' visit as an attempt to debase protest participants as rioters.

Yong Hye-in / Chair, Basic Income Party
I'm disgusted at their viciousness trying to turn peaceful, democratic citizens into rioters. Who is the rioter? Yoon Suk Yeol, the head of insurrection or the patriotic people who stopped him?

Six opposition parties working carefully to craft a second impeachment motion on President Yoon had postponed its tabling from yesterday to today, December 12th.

They said that there were a lot more testimonies to be added to the motion, such as a public statement saying that President Yoon had instructed martial law troops to drag out the legislators gathered at the main assembly hall.

The opposition plans to report the motion by tomorrow, December 13th, at the latest and vote on it on Saturday.

