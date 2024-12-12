[News Today] DRONE INCIDENT UNDER SPOTLIGHT
읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.
[LEAD]
Amid this political, or should I say national chaos, one of the allegations that was raised was that Former Defense Minister Kim Yong-hyun reportedly aimed to provoke a localized conflict. The suspicion involves sending unmanned aerial vehicles to North Korea to trigger an incident, thereby laying the groundwork for martial law. Despite these claims, the military continues to deny any confirmation.
[REPORT]
In October, North Korea issued an emergency statement claiming that a South Korean drone infiltrated Pyongyang three times and scattered propaganda leaflets.
N. Korean Central TV (Oct. 12)/
The latest intrusion is a grave crime violating sovereignty and is clearly subject to self-defense rights.
Then defense minister Kim Yong-hyun initially denied the claim and then abruptly changed his stance.
Kim Yong-hyun / Then Defense Minister (Oct. 11)
Strategically, we cannot provide confirmation.
Since the martial law attempt, the opposition bloc has raised suspicion that Kim was behind the drone incident.
They suspect the drone was used to incite provocation so as to lay the groundwork for imposing martial law.
The military sticks to the stance that it cannot confirm the matter.
Seo Young-kyo / Democratic Party
Who sent the drone to Pyongyang?
Kim Seon-ho / Vice Defense Minister
I hope you understand that our position on those matters has always been that we cannot confirm.
The main opposition Democratic Party also raised speculation that leaflets disguised as those from civic groups were flown to North Korea, which again the military refuses to verify.
Boo Seung-chan / Democratic Party
Leaflets were scattered, right?
Yang Hyun-seung / Armed forces psychological corps commander
We can't confirm that for you.
It's a possibility that localized warfare can flare up at any time if Pyongyang wages a military protest by using drone flights or trash balloons as an excuse.
It seems ongoing investigations should look into whether the former defense minister ordered a strike or other moves in a bid to create a pretext for martial law imposition.
■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!
- [News Today] DRONE INCIDENT UNDER SPOTLIGHT
-
- 입력 2024-12-12 16:40:22
- 수정2024-12-12 16:42:59
[LEAD]
Amid this political, or should I say national chaos, one of the allegations that was raised was that Former Defense Minister Kim Yong-hyun reportedly aimed to provoke a localized conflict. The suspicion involves sending unmanned aerial vehicles to North Korea to trigger an incident, thereby laying the groundwork for martial law. Despite these claims, the military continues to deny any confirmation.
[REPORT]
In October, North Korea issued an emergency statement claiming that a South Korean drone infiltrated Pyongyang three times and scattered propaganda leaflets.
N. Korean Central TV (Oct. 12)/
The latest intrusion is a grave crime violating sovereignty and is clearly subject to self-defense rights.
Then defense minister Kim Yong-hyun initially denied the claim and then abruptly changed his stance.
Kim Yong-hyun / Then Defense Minister (Oct. 11)
Strategically, we cannot provide confirmation.
Since the martial law attempt, the opposition bloc has raised suspicion that Kim was behind the drone incident.
They suspect the drone was used to incite provocation so as to lay the groundwork for imposing martial law.
The military sticks to the stance that it cannot confirm the matter.
Seo Young-kyo / Democratic Party
Who sent the drone to Pyongyang?
Kim Seon-ho / Vice Defense Minister
I hope you understand that our position on those matters has always been that we cannot confirm.
The main opposition Democratic Party also raised speculation that leaflets disguised as those from civic groups were flown to North Korea, which again the military refuses to verify.
Boo Seung-chan / Democratic Party
Leaflets were scattered, right?
Yang Hyun-seung / Armed forces psychological corps commander
We can't confirm that for you.
It's a possibility that localized warfare can flare up at any time if Pyongyang wages a military protest by using drone flights or trash balloons as an excuse.
It seems ongoing investigations should look into whether the former defense minister ordered a strike or other moves in a bid to create a pretext for martial law imposition.
-
- KBS의 기사 모음
이 기사가 좋으셨다면
-
좋아요
0
-
응원해요
0
-
후속 원해요
0
헤드라인
많이 본 뉴스
-
각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본 KBS 기사를 제공합니다.
-
각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본 KBS 기사를 제공합니다.
-
준비중입니다.
-
-
각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본 KBS 기사를 제공합니다.
이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.