News Today

[News Today] WON-DOLLAR RATE ON THE RISE

입력 2024.12.12 (16:40) 수정 2024.12.12 (16:43)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.


[LEAD]
Political unrest continues amid martial law conflicts and impeachment standoff. This has caused persistent volatility in the Korean won's value. Experts predict that a return to previous exchange rates is unlikely in the near future.

[REPORT]
The won-dollar exchange rate has risen again after dropping to the 1,420-won-per-dollar level at authorities' suggestion of market intervention

The foreign exchange rate climbed 5.3 won to end at 1,432.2 won against the greenback, compared to the previous session.

It is because Korea's political uncertaines are continuing in the wake of the post-martial law crisis and the U.S. dollar has gained strength ahead of next week's Federal Open Market Committee meeting, which will decide on the U.S. key interest rate.

Park Hyung-joong / Woori Bank
The won-dollar rate may rise more quickly if comments suggest interest rate cuts could slow or inflation concerns heightened.

Bank of Korea Governor Rhee Chang-yong said that the won-dollar rate will unlikely return to previous levels for the time being.

Amid concerns that the exchange rate may remain at the 1,400-won level, some market watchers say that it might even jump to 1,450 won per dollar.

This is an unprecedented level that hasn't been experienced except only during the currency crisis or global financial crisis.

The problem is that the nation's foreign reserves will drop if authorities actively intervene in the market to keep the exchange rate stable.

If the foreign reserves are found to fall below 400 billion U.S. dollars next month, it will likely trigger greater market jitters.

On the back of institutional investors' buying, Korean shares gained both on the benchmark KOSPI and the tech-heavy KOSDAQ for the second straight session.

However, foreign investors sold off over 210 billion won, or some 147 million U.S. dollars, worth of stocks on the KOSPI and KOSDAQ.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • [News Today] WON-DOLLAR RATE ON THE RISE
    • 입력 2024-12-12 16:40:58
    • 수정2024-12-12 16:43:09
    News Today

[LEAD]
Political unrest continues amid martial law conflicts and impeachment standoff. This has caused persistent volatility in the Korean won's value. Experts predict that a return to previous exchange rates is unlikely in the near future.

[REPORT]
The won-dollar exchange rate has risen again after dropping to the 1,420-won-per-dollar level at authorities' suggestion of market intervention

The foreign exchange rate climbed 5.3 won to end at 1,432.2 won against the greenback, compared to the previous session.

It is because Korea's political uncertaines are continuing in the wake of the post-martial law crisis and the U.S. dollar has gained strength ahead of next week's Federal Open Market Committee meeting, which will decide on the U.S. key interest rate.

Park Hyung-joong / Woori Bank
The won-dollar rate may rise more quickly if comments suggest interest rate cuts could slow or inflation concerns heightened.

Bank of Korea Governor Rhee Chang-yong said that the won-dollar rate will unlikely return to previous levels for the time being.

Amid concerns that the exchange rate may remain at the 1,400-won level, some market watchers say that it might even jump to 1,450 won per dollar.

This is an unprecedented level that hasn't been experienced except only during the currency crisis or global financial crisis.

The problem is that the nation's foreign reserves will drop if authorities actively intervene in the market to keep the exchange rate stable.

If the foreign reserves are found to fall below 400 billion U.S. dollars next month, it will likely trigger greater market jitters.

On the back of institutional investors' buying, Korean shares gained both on the benchmark KOSPI and the tech-heavy KOSDAQ for the second straight session.

However, foreign investors sold off over 210 billion won, or some 147 million U.S. dollars, worth of stocks on the KOSPI and KOSDAQ.
KBS
KBS

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

[속보] 야6당, 두 번째 윤 대통령 탄핵안 국회 제출…14일 표결

[속보] 야6당, 두 번째 윤 대통령 탄핵안 국회 제출…14일 표결
내란 특검법·김 여사 특검법·법무부장관·경찰청장 탄핵안 본회의 통과

내란 특검법·김 여사 특검법·법무부장관·경찰청장 탄핵안 본회의 통과
윤 대통령, 추가 대국민 담화…이 시각 대통령실

윤 대통령, 추가 대국민 담화…이 시각 대통령실
경찰청장 구속영장·복지부 장관 소환 조사…비상계엄 수사 가속화

경찰청장 구속영장·복지부 장관 소환 조사…비상계엄 수사 가속화
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

프리미엄K

취재K

글로벌K

영상K

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정
KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.