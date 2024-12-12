[News Today] FILMS AFFECTED BY MARTIAL LAW
읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.
[LEAD]
The film industry is also experiencing contrasting reactions from the public amid such chaos. Some films are spotlighted, while others face boycotts. We have the details.
[REPORT]
Korean film 'Firefighters' released on December 4th has been hit with bad luck.
It's a movie spotlighting the hard work of firefighters but some online communities have started boycotting the well-intentioned film.
The reason is that the brother of the film's director Kwak Kyung-taek is a People Power Party lawmaker who walked out of the vote on President Yoon's impeachment motion on December 7th.
In contrast, '12.12: The Day' that was released last year has actually became more popular.
The Korean Film Council's computer network tabulation shows '12.12: The Day' as the fourth most watched video on OTT and IPTV platforms this week.
Apparently, the martial law turmoil affected the movie's regained popularity as it deals with the military coup on December 12, 1979.
■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!
- [News Today] FILMS AFFECTED BY MARTIAL LAW
-
- 입력 2024-12-12 16:42:16
- 수정2024-12-12 16:43:24
[LEAD]
The film industry is also experiencing contrasting reactions from the public amid such chaos. Some films are spotlighted, while others face boycotts. We have the details.
[REPORT]
Korean film 'Firefighters' released on December 4th has been hit with bad luck.
It's a movie spotlighting the hard work of firefighters but some online communities have started boycotting the well-intentioned film.
The reason is that the brother of the film's director Kwak Kyung-taek is a People Power Party lawmaker who walked out of the vote on President Yoon's impeachment motion on December 7th.
In contrast, '12.12: The Day' that was released last year has actually became more popular.
The Korean Film Council's computer network tabulation shows '12.12: The Day' as the fourth most watched video on OTT and IPTV platforms this week.
Apparently, the martial law turmoil affected the movie's regained popularity as it deals with the military coup on December 12, 1979.
-
- KBS의 기사 모음
이 기사가 좋으셨다면
-
좋아요
0
-
응원해요
0
-
후속 원해요
0
헤드라인
많이 본 뉴스
-
각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본 KBS 기사를 제공합니다.
-
각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본 KBS 기사를 제공합니다.
-
준비중입니다.
-
-
각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본 KBS 기사를 제공합니다.
이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.