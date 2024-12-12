[News Today] FILMS AFFECTED BY MARTIAL LAW

[LEAD]

The film industry is also experiencing contrasting reactions from the public amid such chaos. Some films are spotlighted, while others face boycotts. We have the details.



[REPORT]

Korean film 'Firefighters' released on December 4th has been hit with bad luck.



It's a movie spotlighting the hard work of firefighters but some online communities have started boycotting the well-intentioned film.



The reason is that the brother of the film's director Kwak Kyung-taek is a People Power Party lawmaker who walked out of the vote on President Yoon's impeachment motion on December 7th.



In contrast, '12.12: The Day' that was released last year has actually became more popular.



The Korean Film Council's computer network tabulation shows '12.12: The Day' as the fourth most watched video on OTT and IPTV platforms this week.



Apparently, the martial law turmoil affected the movie's regained popularity as it deals with the military coup on December 12, 1979.