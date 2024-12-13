Pres. Yoon defends martial law declaration

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



President Yoon refuted accusations, claiming that the opposition party is inciting rebellion.



He emphasized that the declaration of a state of emergency is an act of governance and is not subject to judicial review as it is conducted within the framework of the constitution.



He also made it clear that he will not back down, stating that the opposition is pushing for impeachment to avoid a guilty verdict for Democratic Party leader Lee Jae-myung.



Continuing with reporter Jang Deok-soo.



[Report]



President Yoon Suk Yeol defined the declaration of martial law as a constitutional decision and an act of governance.



[President Yoon Suk Yeol: "The exercise of the president's authority to declare martial law is an act of governance that is not subject to judicial review, similar to the exercise of the power of pardon and foreign affairs."]



He emphasized that the entire process of martial law was carried out within the framework of the Constitution.



He stated that only a small number of troops necessary for maintaining order were deployed, and that he immediately ordered their withdrawal after the National Assembly's resolution to lift the emergency.



He mentioned that the troops were deployed for only a couple of hours and that there was no intention to paralyze the functions of the National Assembly.



[President Yoon Suk Yeol: "If I had intended to paralyze the functions of the National Assembly, I would have declared the martial law on a weekend rather than a weekday. I would have taken measures to cut off electricity and water to the National Assembly building and restricted broadcasting."]



He claimed that the opposition is trying to bring him down by inciting insurrection and is seeking to avoid a guilty verdict for Representative Lee Jae-myung and hold an early presidential election.



He made it clear that he will take legal and political responsibility but will not resign voluntarily.



[President Yoon Suk Yeol: "They are trying to cover up their crimes and seize control of the government. Isn't this an act of undermining the constitution? Whether they impeach me or investigate me, I will face it with confidence."]



However, President Yoon did not address allegations that martial law troops attempted to detain lawmakers.



He also did not comment on the testimony of a Special Warfare Command commander, who claimed to have received orders to remove lawmakers from the National Assembly chamber.



Today (12.12), President Yoon approved 42 bills and presidential decrees that passed the Cabinet meeting on Dec. 10.



This is KBS News, Jang Deok-soo.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!