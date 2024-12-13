President Yoon breaks silence, reitertes justification for emergency martial law in public address

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Good evening.



KBS 9 o'clock news will be delivered as a special report today (12.12).



President Yoon Suk Yeol, who had been silent, reiterated the justification for emergency martial law in a public address.



He pointed out that the forces causing the paralysis of the government and the disruption of the constitution are none other than the large opposition party.



He also mentioned issues with the election commission's computer system and stated that he instructed the Minister of Defense to conduct an inspection.



First, reporter Jeong Sae-bae reports.



[Report]



A public address lasting about 30 minutes was made after five days.



President Yoon Suk Yeol criticized the large opposition party as the very force disrupting the constitution.



[President Yoon Suk Yeol: "They have not stopped inciting resignation and impeachment to bring down a president elected by the people. They have not accepted the results of the presidential election."]



He mentioned the intimidation of judges following the impeachment of the Auditor General and prosecutors, stating that criminals are pushing for 'bulletproof legislation' to absolve themselves.



[President Yoon Suk Yeol: "The National Assembly dominated by the large opposition party has become a monster that destroys the constitutional order of liberal democracy, rather than being the foundation of it."]



President Yoon also revealed for the first time the reason for deploying troops to the National Election Commission.



He explained that there had been hacking attacks by North Korea against constitutional institutions last year, but the election commission firmly refused the National Intelligence Service's system inspection. Later, only some systems were inspected, and the situation was very serious.



He stated that he instructed the Minister of National Defense to inspect the election commission's computer system to confirm whether improvements had been made.



[President Yoon Suk Yeol: "When an employee of the National Intelligence Service attempted to hack their system, data manipulation was possible, and there was virtually no firewall."]



However, President Yoon did not clearly explain the reason why the military needed to inspect the election commission's computer system.



This is KBS News, Jeong Sae-bae.



