Pro-Yoon faction wins party leadership amid deepening divide

[Anchor]



The remarks made by People Power Party leader Han Dong-hoon were met with fierce backlash from pro-Yoon lawmakers.



During this process, the division within the ruling party was starkly broadcast live.



Immediately following this, in the election for the floor leader, pro-Yoon faction leader Kwon Seong-dong was elected by a large margin.



Reporter Kim Min-cheol has the details.



[Report]



Just before the People Power Party's floor leader election, leader Han Dong-hoon took to the podium, bowing his head in silence for a long time before making a determined statement regarding the president's address.



He suggested adopting a party line in favor of impeachment, claiming it was essentially a confession of insurrection, which led to loud protests and objections.



[Han Dong-hoon/People Power Party Leader: "I propose that we adopt a party line in favor of impeachment."]



["Please resign."]



There was an outpouring of heated reactions from pro-Yoon lawmakers demanding his resignation, but Han did not back down, leading to a direct confrontation.



[Kang Myoung-gu/People Power Party Member: "Please clarify what confession you are referring to."]



[Han Dong-hoon/People Power Party Leader: "It refers to actions taken with the intent to detain NEC officials and politicians."]



[Han Dong-hoon/People Power Party Leader: "Do not speak informally; Representative Lim Jong-deuk, please stand up and speak."]



[Lim Jong-deuk/People Power Party Member: "What is the purpose of this meeting?"]



Han continued to emphasize that the president's duties must be legally suspended as soon as possible.



In the subsequent floor leader election, pro-Yoon faction's Kwon Seong-dong, a five-term lawmaker, was elected with an overwhelming margin.



[Kwon Seong-dong/Newly elected floor leader of the People Power Party: "Divisions are heavier than impeachment. I have come here to prevent that division. I promise to unite the party."]



Pro-Yoon factions, lawmakers from Yeongnam, and those with neutral stances appeared to have supported Rep. Kwon. Pro-Yoon members described it as a choice for the president and the party, while pro-Han members attributed the result to differences in candidates' ability to control the floor.



Factional conflicts within the ruling party over impeachment are expected to intensify ahead of the re-vote on the impeachment bill scheduled for Dec. 14.



This is KBS News, Kim Min-cheol.



