Special prosecutor law expands probe into First Lady

[Anchor]



The special prosecutor law regarding First Lady Kim Keon-hee specifies 15 allegations related to her as subjects of investigation.



Reporter Kim Hye-joo reports on what allegations will be investigated if this special prosecutor law is finally passed.



[Report]



The so-called 'Kim Keon-hee special prosecutor law' has passed the National Assembly three times under the leadership of the opposition party, only to be sent back each time after President Yoon Suk Yeol exercised his veto power, and ultimately rejected after re-voting.



Meanwhile, the scope of investigations has expanded significantly.



In the previously discarded third special prosecutor law regarding Kim, there were three subjects of investigation, but in this fourth special prosecutor law, it has significantly increased to 15.



Almost all allegations raised so far regarding Kim, including the Deutsche Motors stock manipulation allegations, high-priced bag receipt allegations, involvement in the relocation of the presidential residence, and allegations related to Myung Tae-kyun, are included as subjects of investigation.



Notably, regarding the Deutsche Motors allegations, the Seoul Central District Prosecutors' Office cleared First Lady Kim of charges in October. If a new special prosecutor is appointed, this decision is likely to be a key focus of the investigation.



Under the proposed act, the special prosecutor would be appointed by the President from two candidates—one nominated by the Democratic Party and the other by non-negotiating groups.



This is KBS News, Kim Hye-joo.



