News 9

Special prosecutor law expands probe into First Lady

입력 2024.12.13 (00:31)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

The special prosecutor law regarding First Lady Kim Keon-hee specifies 15 allegations related to her as subjects of investigation.

Reporter Kim Hye-joo reports on what allegations will be investigated if this special prosecutor law is finally passed.

[Report]

The so-called 'Kim Keon-hee special prosecutor law' has passed the National Assembly three times under the leadership of the opposition party, only to be sent back each time after President Yoon Suk Yeol exercised his veto power, and ultimately rejected after re-voting.

Meanwhile, the scope of investigations has expanded significantly.

In the previously discarded third special prosecutor law regarding Kim, there were three subjects of investigation, but in this fourth special prosecutor law, it has significantly increased to 15.

Almost all allegations raised so far regarding Kim, including the Deutsche Motors stock manipulation allegations, high-priced bag receipt allegations, involvement in the relocation of the presidential residence, and allegations related to Myung Tae-kyun, are included as subjects of investigation.

Notably, regarding the Deutsche Motors allegations, the Seoul Central District Prosecutors' Office cleared First Lady Kim of charges in October. If a new special prosecutor is appointed, this decision is likely to be a key focus of the investigation.

Under the proposed act, the special prosecutor would be appointed by the President from two candidates—one nominated by the Democratic Party and the other by non-negotiating groups.

This is KBS News, Kim Hye-joo.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Special prosecutor law expands probe into First Lady
    • 입력 2024-12-13 00:31:13
    News 9
[Anchor]

The special prosecutor law regarding First Lady Kim Keon-hee specifies 15 allegations related to her as subjects of investigation.

Reporter Kim Hye-joo reports on what allegations will be investigated if this special prosecutor law is finally passed.

[Report]

The so-called 'Kim Keon-hee special prosecutor law' has passed the National Assembly three times under the leadership of the opposition party, only to be sent back each time after President Yoon Suk Yeol exercised his veto power, and ultimately rejected after re-voting.

Meanwhile, the scope of investigations has expanded significantly.

In the previously discarded third special prosecutor law regarding Kim, there were three subjects of investigation, but in this fourth special prosecutor law, it has significantly increased to 15.

Almost all allegations raised so far regarding Kim, including the Deutsche Motors stock manipulation allegations, high-priced bag receipt allegations, involvement in the relocation of the presidential residence, and allegations related to Myung Tae-kyun, are included as subjects of investigation.

Notably, regarding the Deutsche Motors allegations, the Seoul Central District Prosecutors' Office cleared First Lady Kim of charges in October. If a new special prosecutor is appointed, this decision is likely to be a key focus of the investigation.

Under the proposed act, the special prosecutor would be appointed by the President from two candidates—one nominated by the Democratic Party and the other by non-negotiating groups.

This is KBS News, Kim Hye-joo.
김혜주
김혜주 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

“거대 야당, 헌정 질서 파괴…부실한 선거시스템”

“거대 야당, 헌정 질서 파괴…부실한 선거시스템”
한동훈 “탄핵밖에 방법 없어”<br>…여당 찬성 의원 7명 넘어

한동훈 “탄핵밖에 방법 없어”…여당 찬성 의원 7명 넘어
이재명 “윤, 직무정지 필요성 <br>스스로 증명”…야당 “즉각 체포해야”

이재명 “윤, 직무정지 필요성 스스로 증명”…야당 “즉각 체포해야”
2차 탄핵안 발의…<br>14일 오후 5시 표결

2차 탄핵안 발의…14일 오후 5시 표결
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

프리미엄K

취재K

글로벌K

영상K

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정
KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.