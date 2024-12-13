News 9

President's speech seen as provocative, rejects early resignation

[Anchor]

The fourth address today (12.12) regarding the martial law situation is being evaluated as more provocative and harsh.

In contrast to the previous address where he promised to apologize and take responsibility, he took a hardline stance and rejected early resignation.

There are analyses suggesting that this is essentially a preparation for impeachment proceedings.

Reporter Wi Jae-cheon reports.

[Report]

President Yoon Suk Yeol opened with the phrase "dance of madness with knives."

[President Yoon Suk Yeol: "The opposition party is performing a mad knife dance, claiming that the declaration of martial law constitutes a crime of insurrection."]

The term "monster," which was used at the time of the martial law declaration, reappeared.

[President Yoon Suk Yeol: "The National Assembly, dominated by the large opposition party, has become a monster that destroys the constitutional order of liberal democracy, rather than serving as its foundation."]

He attributed the martial law situation to the opposition, using the term "evil," which means "contrary to reason and heinous."

[President Yoon Suk Yeol: "(The purpose of the martial law) was to inform the people of the large opposition party's anti-national evil and to warn them to stop it."]

The phrases "I caused concern" and "I am sorry," which were present in the one minute and fifty seconds short address five days ago, were absent this time.

The words "apology" and "responsibility" appeared only once each.

[President Yoon Suk Yeol: "I apologize once again to the citizens who were surprised and anxious due to this martial law, even if it was for a short time."]

The president, who had lowered himself by saying he would leave the issue of his term to the party, effectively rejected the ruling party's demand for early resignation.

[President Yoon Suk Yeol: "I will fight alongside the citizens until the very last moment."]

Today's address, which lasted about 29 minutes and contained over 7,000 characters, was mostly dedicated to harsh criticism of the opposition, while arguing that the martial law was a legitimate act of governance by the president.

This has led to analyses suggesting that it was a preparation for future impeachment proceedings at the Constitutional Court.

This is KBS News, Wi Jae-cheon.

