Questions mount over Pres. Yoon's martial law orders and timing

[Anchor]



We need to examine the statement made by the president regarding the discussion of martial law only with former Defense Minister Kim Yong-hyun and the order to mobilize troops after the declaration of martial law.



This part is reported by reporter Jo Hye-jin.



[Report]



[President Yoon Suk Yeol: "After informing the public through broadcasting, I ordered the movement of troops."]



However, troops had already been mobilized around the election commission where the martial law forces were deployed, and they arrived at the election commission just two minutes after the declaration of martial law.



[Moon Sang-ho/Commander of the Army Intelligence Command/Dec. 10: "(I remember receiving the order) around 10 to 11 AM. At the time of receiving the order, I was instructed to be on standby near the government office in Gwacheon around 9 PM..."]



President Yoon also stated that while preparing for the emergency martial law, he only discussed it with former Defense Minister Kim Yong-hyun.



However, Commander of the Counterintelligence Command, Yeo In-hyung, testified to the prosecution that President Yoon had mentioned martial law to him several times since early summer this year.



Special Warfare Commander Kwak Jong-geun also stated that he received orders to seize the National Assembly, the National Election Commission, and the Democratic Party headquarters two days before the martial law.



[Kwak Jong-geun/Commander of the Special Warfare Command/Dec. 10: "The point at which I received the mission was around Sunday, December 1. I received the order to secure six areas via a secure phone."]



Evidence of meticulous preparation for martial law has been detected in various places.



Three hours before the declaration of martial law, a list of institutions to be seized, including the National Assembly, was delivered to the national police chief Cho Ji-ho, and Commander Yeo In-hyung issued specific instructions related to martial law.



[Kim Dae-woo/Head of Counterintelligence Investigation Team/Dec. 10: "I received direct instructions regarding arrests from Commander Yeo In-hyung. I was instructed to check if there were facilities available for detention..."]



[Huh Young/Democratic Party Member/Dec. 10: "Who issued the order to copy the election commission server and take it out entirely?"]



[Jeong Seong-woo/Head of Division 1, Counterintelligence Command/Dec. 10: "Commander Yeo In-hyung gave me verbal instructions."]



Additionally, while President Yoon stated that he informed the Cabinet meeting about the martial law, Prime Minister Han Duck-soo revealed that there were procedural and substantive flaws in the Cabinet meeting itself.



This is KBS News, Jo Hye-jin.



