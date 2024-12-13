Special Prosecution Law for Insurrection passes National Assembly plenary session

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



The special prosecutor law to investigate President Yoon's charges of insurrection has passed the National Assembly's plenary session.



The opposition party's fourth proposal for the Kim Keon-hee special investigation law and the impeachment motions against Minister of Justice Park Sung-jae and Police Commissioner Cho Ji-ho have also been processed.



This is reporter Jeon Hyun-woo's report.



[Report]



I declare that the bill regarding the appointment of a special prosecutor has been passed.



The '12.3 Insurrection Special Investigation Law', which contains provisions for investigating President Yoon Suk Yeol's insurrection charges, passed the National Assembly's plenary session with 195 votes in favor, 86 against, and 2 abstentions.



The People Power Party set a party line against it and participated in the vote, but five members, including Ahn Cheol-soo, Kim Yae-ji, Kim Yong-tae, Kim Jae-sup, and Han Ji-ah, voted in favor, while Lee Seong-kweun and Kim So-hee abstained.



[Ahn Cheol-soo/People Power Party Member: "Once again, we will follow the will of the people."]



The 'Insurrection Special Investigation Law' is primarily aimed at investigating all allegations related to the martial law situation, defining President Yoon as the 'insurrection mastermind' and encompassing investigations into the background and execution process of the illegal declaration of martial law.



Following the passage of the 'Request for Permanent Special Investigator for Insurrection' in the National Assembly on December 10, the passage of the 'Insurrection Special Investigation Law' is expected to further increase pressure on President Yoon.



[Lee Jae-myung/Democratic Party Leader: "President Yoon Suk Yeol, now step down from that position. Why should the 52 million citizens of the Republic of Korea suffer because of your petty stubbornness?"]



The 'Kim Keon-hee Special Investigation Law', proposed for the fourth time by the Democratic Party, also passed the plenary session with 195 votes in favor, 85 against, and 2 abstentions.



Four ruling party members, including Kwon Young-jin, Kim Yae-ji, Kim Jae-sup, and Han Ji-ah, voted in favor.



This is the fourth time the 'Kim Keon-hee Special Investigation Law' has passed the National Assembly, while the previous three were discarded after the president's request for reconsideration and a re-vote in the National Assembly.



The impeachment motions against Minister of Justice Park Sung-jae and Police Commissioner Cho Ji-ho have also passed the National Assembly.



This is the first time in constitutional history that impeachment motions against a Minister of Justice and a Police Commissioner have passed the National Assembly, and their duties have been suspended as the impeachment resolution has been delivered.



This is KBS News, Jeon Hyun-woo.



