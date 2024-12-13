Police pursue arrest warrants for top chiefs in martial law probe

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Now, let's move on to the police special investigation team.



The police have applied for arrest warrants for Police Chief Cho Ji-ho and Seoul Police Chief Kim Bong-sik.



We connect to the National Office of Investigation.



Reporter Choi Hye-rim! The police are reporting that the two individuals are important personnel involved in the insurrection, is that correct?



[Reporter]



The special investigation team of the National Police Agency applied for arrest warrants for Police Chief Cho Ji-ho and Seoul Police Chief Kim Bong-sik today (12.12).



The charges against the two include engaging in significant duties related to the insurrection.



The investigation into the police leadership has progressed from a travel ban and emergency arrests to requests for arrest warrants.



The special investigation team explained the background of the arrest warrant requests, stating, "It has been confirmed that the two heard information related to the declaration of martial law from President Yoon Suk Yeol and former Minister of National Defense Kim Yong-hyun before the martial law was declared."



Seoul Police Chief Kim Bong-sik is reported to have decided to waive his right to a warrant review.



Key witness interviews are ongoing, with several Cabinet members who were summoned, along with the chief of the Yeongdeungpo Police Station in Seoul, appearing for questioning.



[Anchor]



There was also a search and seizure conducted to secure the encrypted phone used by former Defense Minister Kim Yong-hyun. What’s the update on that?



[Reporter]



Yes, the police special team, along with the Ministry of National Defense's investigation headquarters, conducted a search and seizure at the Ministry of National Defense and the Capital Defense Command.



They secured an encrypted mobile phone and a server used by former Defense Minister Kim Yong-hyun on the day martial law was declared.



This search and seizure is the first activity after the police formed a joint investigation headquarters with the Ministry of National Defense's investigation headquarters and the Corruption Investigation Office for High-Ranking Officials.



Previously, the special team had searched former Minister Kim's office, residence, and official residence, securing 18 electronic devices, including mobile phones, but they failed to secure the encrypted mobile phone at that time.



The police special team is also requesting materials related to the martial law situation from the Joint Chiefs of Staff.



The Joint Chiefs of Staff announced today that they voluntarily submitted all materials related to the martial law command after consulting with the police special team.



It is reported that the police received CCTV footage from the Joint Chiefs of Staff, including the combat control room and command control room used by the martial law command on the day of the martial law.



The police special team, which is analyzing the secured materials, is expected to continue attempts to secure materials from the presidential office, as there is still time left in the search and seizure period.



This has been KBS News' Choi Hye-rim from the National Office of Investigation of the National Police Agency.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!