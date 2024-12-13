News 9

Police pursue arrest warrants for top chiefs in martial law probe

입력 2024.12.13 (00:31)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

Now, let's move on to the police special investigation team.

The police have applied for arrest warrants for Police Chief Cho Ji-ho and Seoul Police Chief Kim Bong-sik.

We connect to the National Office of Investigation.

Reporter Choi Hye-rim! The police are reporting that the two individuals are important personnel involved in the insurrection, is that correct?

[Reporter]

The special investigation team of the National Police Agency applied for arrest warrants for Police Chief Cho Ji-ho and Seoul Police Chief Kim Bong-sik today (12.12).

The charges against the two include engaging in significant duties related to the insurrection.

The investigation into the police leadership has progressed from a travel ban and emergency arrests to requests for arrest warrants.

The special investigation team explained the background of the arrest warrant requests, stating, "It has been confirmed that the two heard information related to the declaration of martial law from President Yoon Suk Yeol and former Minister of National Defense Kim Yong-hyun before the martial law was declared."

Seoul Police Chief Kim Bong-sik is reported to have decided to waive his right to a warrant review.

Key witness interviews are ongoing, with several Cabinet members who were summoned, along with the chief of the Yeongdeungpo Police Station in Seoul, appearing for questioning.

[Anchor]

There was also a search and seizure conducted to secure the encrypted phone used by former Defense Minister Kim Yong-hyun. What’s the update on that?

[Reporter]

Yes, the police special team, along with the Ministry of National Defense's investigation headquarters, conducted a search and seizure at the Ministry of National Defense and the Capital Defense Command.

They secured an encrypted mobile phone and a server used by former Defense Minister Kim Yong-hyun on the day martial law was declared.

This search and seizure is the first activity after the police formed a joint investigation headquarters with the Ministry of National Defense's investigation headquarters and the Corruption Investigation Office for High-Ranking Officials.

Previously, the special team had searched former Minister Kim's office, residence, and official residence, securing 18 electronic devices, including mobile phones, but they failed to secure the encrypted mobile phone at that time.

The police special team is also requesting materials related to the martial law situation from the Joint Chiefs of Staff.

The Joint Chiefs of Staff announced today that they voluntarily submitted all materials related to the martial law command after consulting with the police special team.

It is reported that the police received CCTV footage from the Joint Chiefs of Staff, including the combat control room and command control room used by the martial law command on the day of the martial law.

The police special team, which is analyzing the secured materials, is expected to continue attempts to secure materials from the presidential office, as there is still time left in the search and seizure period.

This has been KBS News' Choi Hye-rim from the National Office of Investigation of the National Police Agency.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Police pursue arrest warrants for top chiefs in martial law probe
    • 입력 2024-12-13 00:31:14
    News 9
[Anchor]

Now, let's move on to the police special investigation team.

The police have applied for arrest warrants for Police Chief Cho Ji-ho and Seoul Police Chief Kim Bong-sik.

We connect to the National Office of Investigation.

Reporter Choi Hye-rim! The police are reporting that the two individuals are important personnel involved in the insurrection, is that correct?

[Reporter]

The special investigation team of the National Police Agency applied for arrest warrants for Police Chief Cho Ji-ho and Seoul Police Chief Kim Bong-sik today (12.12).

The charges against the two include engaging in significant duties related to the insurrection.

The investigation into the police leadership has progressed from a travel ban and emergency arrests to requests for arrest warrants.

The special investigation team explained the background of the arrest warrant requests, stating, "It has been confirmed that the two heard information related to the declaration of martial law from President Yoon Suk Yeol and former Minister of National Defense Kim Yong-hyun before the martial law was declared."

Seoul Police Chief Kim Bong-sik is reported to have decided to waive his right to a warrant review.

Key witness interviews are ongoing, with several Cabinet members who were summoned, along with the chief of the Yeongdeungpo Police Station in Seoul, appearing for questioning.

[Anchor]

There was also a search and seizure conducted to secure the encrypted phone used by former Defense Minister Kim Yong-hyun. What’s the update on that?

[Reporter]

Yes, the police special team, along with the Ministry of National Defense's investigation headquarters, conducted a search and seizure at the Ministry of National Defense and the Capital Defense Command.

They secured an encrypted mobile phone and a server used by former Defense Minister Kim Yong-hyun on the day martial law was declared.

This search and seizure is the first activity after the police formed a joint investigation headquarters with the Ministry of National Defense's investigation headquarters and the Corruption Investigation Office for High-Ranking Officials.

Previously, the special team had searched former Minister Kim's office, residence, and official residence, securing 18 electronic devices, including mobile phones, but they failed to secure the encrypted mobile phone at that time.

The police special team is also requesting materials related to the martial law situation from the Joint Chiefs of Staff.

The Joint Chiefs of Staff announced today that they voluntarily submitted all materials related to the martial law command after consulting with the police special team.

It is reported that the police received CCTV footage from the Joint Chiefs of Staff, including the combat control room and command control room used by the martial law command on the day of the martial law.

The police special team, which is analyzing the secured materials, is expected to continue attempts to secure materials from the presidential office, as there is still time left in the search and seizure period.

This has been KBS News' Choi Hye-rim from the National Office of Investigation of the National Police Agency.
최혜림
최혜림 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

“거대 야당, 헌정 질서 파괴…부실한 선거시스템”

“거대 야당, 헌정 질서 파괴…부실한 선거시스템”
한동훈 “탄핵밖에 방법 없어”<br>…여당 찬성 의원 7명 넘어

한동훈 “탄핵밖에 방법 없어”…여당 찬성 의원 7명 넘어
이재명 “윤, 직무정지 필요성 <br>스스로 증명”…야당 “즉각 체포해야”

이재명 “윤, 직무정지 필요성 스스로 증명”…야당 “즉각 체포해야”
2차 탄핵안 발의…<br>14일 오후 5시 표결

2차 탄핵안 발의…14일 오후 5시 표결
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

프리미엄K

취재K

글로벌K

영상K

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정
KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.