Cho Kuk's 2-year prison sentence upheld, loses parliamentary position

[Anchor]

The Supreme Court today (12.12) upheld the original sentence of 2 years in prison for former leader of the Rebuilding Korea Party Cho Kuk, who has been on trial for involving in his child's school admission fraud.

Following this Supreme Court ruling, former leader Cho is expected to lose his parliamentary seat and be imprisoned as early as tomorrow (12.13).

Reporter Kim Tae-hoon has the story.

[Report]

A 2-year prison sentence has been confirmed for former leader of the Rebuilding Korea Party Cho Kuk, who has been on trial for allegations of involving in his children's college admission fraud and for obstructing an official inspection.

It has been 5 years since former leader Cho was indicted on related charges.

The Supreme Court's third division upheld the lower court ruling that sentenced former leader Cho to 2 years in prison and a fine of 6 million won for charges including forgery of private documents and obstruction of business.

The Supreme Court stated, "There are no errors in the original ruling's determination of guilt that affected the judgment, such as misunderstanding of legal principles or omission of judgment," and made this ruling.

[Cho Kuk/Former Rebuilding Korea Party Leader: "I have things I want to say about the court's factual determination and application of legal principles, but I will refrain from doing so. I humbly accept this ruling."]

Since his indictment, former leader Cho has been undergoing trial while not in custody.

With the confirmation of his prison sentence, former leader Cho is expected to be imprisoned as early as tomorrow after taking time to organize his personal affairs.

He was elected as a proportional representative in the last general election and became a member of the 22nd National Assembly, but he will also lose his parliamentary seat due to this ruling.

Additionally, his eligibility to run for office will be restricted for 5 years after the completion of his sentence, making it difficult for him to run in the next presidential or general elections.

Chung Kyoung-sim, a former professor who was indicted alongside her husband, former leader Cho, received a sentence of 1 year in prison with a 2-year probation in the same trial.

This is KBS News, Kim Tae-hoon.

