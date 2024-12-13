News 9

Police transcripts reveal controlled access during martial law

입력 2024.12.13 (00:31)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

We continue to report on the martial law turmoil.

A transcript of police radio communications from Seoul, detailing the situation immediately after the declaration of martial law, has been released.

It contains indications that access to the National Assembly was strictly controlled, while the deployment of military personnel was permitted.

Reporter Choi Min-young has the story.

[Report]

At 10:47 PM on the night of Dec. 3, shortly after the emergency martial law was declared, access to the National Assembly was completely restricted.

Regarding the measures taken at that time, Police Chief Cho Ji-ho explained this in the National Assembly.

[Chai Hyun-il/Democratic Party Member/Dec. 5/Public Administration and Security Committee: "Was the reason for sending police forces for protection? Or was it to block access?"]

[Cho Ji-ho/Police Chief/Dec. 5/Public Administration and Security Committee: "The police fundamentally prevent situations that disrupt public safety and order."]

However, starting from 11:31 PM, when the second complete access restriction was implemented, access for military personnel began to be allowed.

The head of Security and Safety of the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency instructed, "Determine if military personnel related to the martial law have arrived, and if they have, allow them to enter after confirming their identity."

About 20 minutes later, he reiterated, "If personnel related to the Defense Command arrive, ensure they can enter immediately," to which the head of the Yeongdeungpo Police Station responded, "Understood."

The head of Security of the Seoul Metropolitan Police also instructed twice, "Allow entry for military personnel, including counterterrorism special units, if they arrive."

At 12:34 AM on Dec. 4, the head of Security and Safety again communicated via radio, "Block those trying to enter the National Assembly," but "guide military personnel to enter."

At that time, members of the National Assembly were entering to vote on a proposal to lift the martial law.

The radio records exchanged by the Seoul police command from the declaration to the lifting of martial law amount to over 700.

The circumstances under which the police controlled access to the National Assembly are expected to be revealed through investigations.

This is KBS News, Choi Min-young.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Police transcripts reveal controlled access during martial law
    • 입력 2024-12-13 00:31:15
    News 9
[Anchor]

We continue to report on the martial law turmoil.

A transcript of police radio communications from Seoul, detailing the situation immediately after the declaration of martial law, has been released.

It contains indications that access to the National Assembly was strictly controlled, while the deployment of military personnel was permitted.

Reporter Choi Min-young has the story.

[Report]

At 10:47 PM on the night of Dec. 3, shortly after the emergency martial law was declared, access to the National Assembly was completely restricted.

Regarding the measures taken at that time, Police Chief Cho Ji-ho explained this in the National Assembly.

[Chai Hyun-il/Democratic Party Member/Dec. 5/Public Administration and Security Committee: "Was the reason for sending police forces for protection? Or was it to block access?"]

[Cho Ji-ho/Police Chief/Dec. 5/Public Administration and Security Committee: "The police fundamentally prevent situations that disrupt public safety and order."]

However, starting from 11:31 PM, when the second complete access restriction was implemented, access for military personnel began to be allowed.

The head of Security and Safety of the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency instructed, "Determine if military personnel related to the martial law have arrived, and if they have, allow them to enter after confirming their identity."

About 20 minutes later, he reiterated, "If personnel related to the Defense Command arrive, ensure they can enter immediately," to which the head of the Yeongdeungpo Police Station responded, "Understood."

The head of Security of the Seoul Metropolitan Police also instructed twice, "Allow entry for military personnel, including counterterrorism special units, if they arrive."

At 12:34 AM on Dec. 4, the head of Security and Safety again communicated via radio, "Block those trying to enter the National Assembly," but "guide military personnel to enter."

At that time, members of the National Assembly were entering to vote on a proposal to lift the martial law.

The radio records exchanged by the Seoul police command from the declaration to the lifting of martial law amount to over 700.

The circumstances under which the police controlled access to the National Assembly are expected to be revealed through investigations.

This is KBS News, Choi Min-young.
최민영
최민영 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

“거대 야당, 헌정 질서 파괴…부실한 선거시스템”

“거대 야당, 헌정 질서 파괴…부실한 선거시스템”
한동훈 “탄핵밖에 방법 없어”<br>…여당 찬성 의원 7명 넘어

한동훈 “탄핵밖에 방법 없어”…여당 찬성 의원 7명 넘어
이재명 “윤, 직무정지 필요성 <br>스스로 증명”…야당 “즉각 체포해야”

이재명 “윤, 직무정지 필요성 스스로 증명”…야당 “즉각 체포해야”
2차 탄핵안 발의…<br>14일 오후 5시 표결

2차 탄핵안 발의…14일 오후 5시 표결
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

프리미엄K

취재K

글로벌K

영상K

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정
KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.