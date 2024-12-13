Police transcripts reveal controlled access during martial law

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



We continue to report on the martial law turmoil.



A transcript of police radio communications from Seoul, detailing the situation immediately after the declaration of martial law, has been released.



It contains indications that access to the National Assembly was strictly controlled, while the deployment of military personnel was permitted.



Reporter Choi Min-young has the story.



[Report]



At 10:47 PM on the night of Dec. 3, shortly after the emergency martial law was declared, access to the National Assembly was completely restricted.



Regarding the measures taken at that time, Police Chief Cho Ji-ho explained this in the National Assembly.



[Chai Hyun-il/Democratic Party Member/Dec. 5/Public Administration and Security Committee: "Was the reason for sending police forces for protection? Or was it to block access?"]



[Cho Ji-ho/Police Chief/ Dec. 5/Public Administration and Security Committee : "The police fundamentally prevent situations that disrupt public safety and order."]



However, starting from 11:31 PM, when the second complete access restriction was implemented, access for military personnel began to be allowed.



The head of Security and Safety of the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency instructed, "Determine if military personnel related to the martial law have arrived, and if they have, allow them to enter after confirming their identity."



About 20 minutes later, he reiterated, "If personnel related to the Defense Command arrive, ensure they can enter immediately," to which the head of the Yeongdeungpo Police Station responded, "Understood."



The head of Security of the Seoul Metropolitan Police also instructed twice, "Allow entry for military personnel, including counterterrorism special units, if they arrive."



At 12:34 AM on Dec. 4, the head of Security and Safety again communicated via radio, "Block those trying to enter the National Assembly," but "guide military personnel to enter."



At that time, members of the National Assembly were entering to vote on a proposal to lift the martial law.



The radio records exchanged by the Seoul police command from the declaration to the lifting of martial law amount to over 700.



The circumstances under which the police controlled access to the National Assembly are expected to be revealed through investigations.



This is KBS News, Choi Min-young.



