Cho Kuk: “I am leaving, but the Babel Tower of insurrection will collapse”

[Anchor]



The Rebuilding Korea Party respects the ruling on the confirmation of former party leader Cho's prison sentence, but finds it difficult to accept, stating that they will unwaveringly complete the reform of the prosecution.



With this ruling, former leader Cho's eligibility to run for office has been revoked, potentially altering the opposition's presidential landscape.



This is a report by reporter Kim Cheong-yun.



[Report]



As former party leader Cho received a two-year prison sentence upheld by the Supreme Court, the Rebuilding Korea Party blamed President Yoon Suk Yeol.



They claim that the investigation into Cho took place while President Yoon, who was responsible for the emergency martial law incident, served as Prosecutor General.



[Kim Sun-min/Acting Leader of the Rebuilding Korea Party: "The public clearly knows that behind the start of this case is the insurrection mastermind, the paranoid and delusional patient Yoon Suk Yeol."]



Former leader Cho accepted the Supreme Court's ruling with a heavy heart, but emphasized that while he may be temporarily absent, the impeachment of President Yoon will not change.



[Cho Kuk/Former Leader of the Rebuilding Korea Party: "The candlelight is burning. It will burn down and collapse that hideous Babel Tower of insurrection."]



With the confirmation of former leader Cho's prison sentence, the party's supreme council member Kim Sun-min will take over as acting leader, and the proportional representative seat will be succeeded by Paik Sun-hee, the party's special committee chair for the welfare state.



[Hwang Un-ha/Floor Leader of the Rebuilding Korea Party: "Centered around the acting leader, we will uphold the will of the party members and democratic citizens who love the Republic of Korea, and we will walk the path of the Rebuilding Korea Party with confidence and without wavering."]



Former leader Cho is now unable to run for office for five years after serving his sentence, which is also changing the opposition's presidential landscape.



Besides Lee Jae-myung, the leader of the Democratic Party, other figures mentioned as potential candidates from the opposition include Gyeonggi Province Governor Kim Dong-yeon, former Gyeongnam Province Governor Kim Kyeong-soo, and former Prime Minister Kim Boo-kyum.



All are from outside the pro-Lee Jae-myung faction, raising the possibility of attempts to realign opposition forces by collaborating with the Rebuilding Korea Party to create a competitive structure against Lee.



This is KBS News, Kim Cheong-yun.



