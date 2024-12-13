News 9

Presidential office remains silent as impeachment proceedings loom

입력 2024.12.13 (01:55)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

Let's find out what the situation is at the presidential office following the morning address.

We go to the presidential office.

Reporter Lee Hyun-jun! Controversy has continued all day following the president's address.

We should consider that the presidential office is effectively preparing for impeachment proceedings, right?

[Report]

There has been no official stance or response.

With the re-vote on the presidential impeachment proposal just two days away, the atmosphere is heavy and cautious.

However, there were signs of an unofficial attempt to gauge public opinion on the president's address.

Today's (12.12) address is said to have been directly revised by President Yoon.

It is interpreted as a declaration of intent to endure the National Assembly's impeachment proceedings and respond through a Constitutional Court trial.

It seems they believe there is a high possibility that the impeachment will be dismissed or rejected.

The presidential office also reportedly considers the ongoing investigation into insurrection charges as baseless.

A legal defense team, reportedly led by former Supreme Prosecutors' Office Special Investigation Chief and former Korea Communications Commission Chairman Kim Hong-il, is being assembled.

A meeting of the ethics committee convened by People Power Party leader Han Dong-hoon to discuss President Yoon's expulsion and resignation is scheduled to take place shortly.

While the presidential office has not issued an official statement, it is known that President Yoon has no intention of resigning from the party.

This has been a report from the presidential office.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Presidential office remains silent as impeachment proceedings loom
    • 입력 2024-12-13 01:55:43
    News 9
[Anchor]

Let's find out what the situation is at the presidential office following the morning address.

We go to the presidential office.

Reporter Lee Hyun-jun! Controversy has continued all day following the president's address.

We should consider that the presidential office is effectively preparing for impeachment proceedings, right?

[Report]

There has been no official stance or response.

With the re-vote on the presidential impeachment proposal just two days away, the atmosphere is heavy and cautious.

However, there were signs of an unofficial attempt to gauge public opinion on the president's address.

Today's (12.12) address is said to have been directly revised by President Yoon.

It is interpreted as a declaration of intent to endure the National Assembly's impeachment proceedings and respond through a Constitutional Court trial.

It seems they believe there is a high possibility that the impeachment will be dismissed or rejected.

The presidential office also reportedly considers the ongoing investigation into insurrection charges as baseless.

A legal defense team, reportedly led by former Supreme Prosecutors' Office Special Investigation Chief and former Korea Communications Commission Chairman Kim Hong-il, is being assembled.

A meeting of the ethics committee convened by People Power Party leader Han Dong-hoon to discuss President Yoon's expulsion and resignation is scheduled to take place shortly.

While the presidential office has not issued an official statement, it is known that President Yoon has no intention of resigning from the party.

This has been a report from the presidential office.
이현준
이현준 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

“거대 야당, 헌정 질서 파괴…부실한 선거시스템”

“거대 야당, 헌정 질서 파괴…부실한 선거시스템”
국민의힘 중앙윤리위, ‘윤석열 대통령 징계 절차 개시’ 등 심의 시작

국민의힘 중앙윤리위, ‘윤석열 대통령 징계 절차 개시’ 등 심의 시작
이재명 “윤, 직무정지 필요성 <br>스스로 증명”…야당 “즉각 체포해야”

이재명 “윤, 직무정지 필요성 스스로 증명”…야당 “즉각 체포해야”
2차 탄핵안 발의…<br>14일 오후 5시 표결

2차 탄핵안 발의…14일 오후 5시 표결
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

프리미엄K

취재K

글로벌K

영상K

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정
KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.