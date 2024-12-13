Presidential office remains silent as impeachment proceedings loom

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Let's find out what the situation is at the presidential office following the morning address.



We go to the presidential office.



Reporter Lee Hyun-jun! Controversy has continued all day following the president's address.



We should consider that the presidential office is effectively preparing for impeachment proceedings, right?



[Report]



There has been no official stance or response.



With the re-vote on the presidential impeachment proposal just two days away, the atmosphere is heavy and cautious.



However, there were signs of an unofficial attempt to gauge public opinion on the president's address.



Today's (12.12) address is said to have been directly revised by President Yoon.



It is interpreted as a declaration of intent to endure the National Assembly's impeachment proceedings and respond through a Constitutional Court trial.



It seems they believe there is a high possibility that the impeachment will be dismissed or rejected.



The presidential office also reportedly considers the ongoing investigation into insurrection charges as baseless.



A legal defense team, reportedly led by former Supreme Prosecutors' Office Special Investigation Chief and former Korea Communications Commission Chairman Kim Hong-il, is being assembled.



A meeting of the ethics committee convened by People Power Party leader Han Dong-hoon to discuss President Yoon's expulsion and resignation is scheduled to take place shortly.



While the presidential office has not issued an official statement, it is known that President Yoon has no intention of resigning from the party.



This has been a report from the presidential office.



