News 9

Markets rebound despite political uncertainty

입력 2024.12.13 (01:55)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

Let’s take a look at the situation in our financial markets.

The stock market was briefly shaken by the president's emergency address, but it successfully continued its upward trend for three consecutive days.

The exchange rate continued its unstable trend but closed lower.

Reporter Hwang Kyung-joo reports.

[Report]

After the crash on Monday, known as Black Monday, our stock market rose for three consecutive days.

Both the KOSPI and KOSDAQ closed up more than 1%.

Although the market seemed to reduce its gains during the day following President Yoon Suk Yeol's emergency address, institutional buying supported the stock market.

Due to the influence of the U.S. stock market, which hit an all-time high, semiconductor stocks rose across the board.

[Park Sang-hyun/iM Securities Director: "Nvidia, Tesla, and the so-called 'Magnificent 7' stocks in the U.S. reaching near all-time highs played a significant role in positively shifting the market sentiment..."]

However, foreign investors continued to sell more than they bought.

The market is paying attention to the fact that even if domestic political instability is resolved, external conditions could still lead to the exit of the Korean stock market and a decline in the value of the won.

[Moon Jeong-hee/Researcher at KB Kookmin Bank: "Even if political instability is resolved, if issues arise with our exports or tariffs due to the start of a second Trump administration next year, that will also affect the won."]

The won-dollar exchange rate closed the week at 1,431.90 won.

It started the day down more than 3 won compared to yesterday (12.11), but turned upward after the president's address, reaching the 1,434 won range at one point in the morning.

In the afternoon, it regained stability but did not drop below 1,430 won.

With ongoing domestic and international uncertainties, including upcoming decisions on interest rates in the U.S. and Japan on Dec. 19, the government stated, "We will respond sufficiently to reverse market sentiment if necessary."

KBS News, Hwang Kyung-joo.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Markets rebound despite political uncertainty
    • 입력 2024-12-13 01:55:44
    News 9
[Anchor]

Let’s take a look at the situation in our financial markets.

The stock market was briefly shaken by the president's emergency address, but it successfully continued its upward trend for three consecutive days.

The exchange rate continued its unstable trend but closed lower.

Reporter Hwang Kyung-joo reports.

[Report]

After the crash on Monday, known as Black Monday, our stock market rose for three consecutive days.

Both the KOSPI and KOSDAQ closed up more than 1%.

Although the market seemed to reduce its gains during the day following President Yoon Suk Yeol's emergency address, institutional buying supported the stock market.

Due to the influence of the U.S. stock market, which hit an all-time high, semiconductor stocks rose across the board.

[Park Sang-hyun/iM Securities Director: "Nvidia, Tesla, and the so-called 'Magnificent 7' stocks in the U.S. reaching near all-time highs played a significant role in positively shifting the market sentiment..."]

However, foreign investors continued to sell more than they bought.

The market is paying attention to the fact that even if domestic political instability is resolved, external conditions could still lead to the exit of the Korean stock market and a decline in the value of the won.

[Moon Jeong-hee/Researcher at KB Kookmin Bank: "Even if political instability is resolved, if issues arise with our exports or tariffs due to the start of a second Trump administration next year, that will also affect the won."]

The won-dollar exchange rate closed the week at 1,431.90 won.

It started the day down more than 3 won compared to yesterday (12.11), but turned upward after the president's address, reaching the 1,434 won range at one point in the morning.

In the afternoon, it regained stability but did not drop below 1,430 won.

With ongoing domestic and international uncertainties, including upcoming decisions on interest rates in the U.S. and Japan on Dec. 19, the government stated, "We will respond sufficiently to reverse market sentiment if necessary."

KBS News, Hwang Kyung-joo.
황경주
황경주 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

“거대 야당, 헌정 질서 파괴…부실한 선거시스템”

“거대 야당, 헌정 질서 파괴…부실한 선거시스템”
국민의힘 중앙윤리위, ‘윤석열 대통령 징계 절차 개시’ 등 심의 시작

국민의힘 중앙윤리위, ‘윤석열 대통령 징계 절차 개시’ 등 심의 시작
이재명 “윤, 직무정지 필요성 <br>스스로 증명”…야당 “즉각 체포해야”

이재명 “윤, 직무정지 필요성 스스로 증명”…야당 “즉각 체포해야”
2차 탄핵안 발의…<br>14일 오후 5시 표결

2차 탄핵안 발의…14일 오후 5시 표결
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

프리미엄K

취재K

글로벌K

영상K

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정
KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.