Public outrage mounts over Pres. Yoon

[Anchor]



The angry public sentiment seems to be spreading further following President Yoon Suk Yeol's additional address.



'Impeachment' and 'participate in voting.'



Universities and religious communities have been voicing their demands all day long.



Reporter Jeong Hae-joo reports.



[Report]



[“Resign! Resign!”]



Hundreds of pastors and congregants took to the streets directly targeted the President's additional address.



[Park Sang-kyu/Moderator of the Presbyterian Church: “He declared an illegal martial law and made absurd claims about it being a sophisticated governing tool.”]



In front of the National Assembly, they called out the names of People Power Party lawmakers.



[“National Assembly member Kang Seung-kyoo, Brother Taegon Andrew, please return to the National Assembly and participate in the vote. (Return to the National Assembly and participate in the vote….)”]



A heartfelt appeal for participation in the impeachment vote continued.



[Lee Sun-hwa/Chairperson of the Catholic University Student Association of Seoul Archdiocese: “As representatives of the people, you must bear the cross you carry and do what is right.”]



Even a prayer session held by Won Buddhism members at a similar time echoed the same sentiment, despite different religions.



[Oh Kwang-seon/Representative of the Won Buddhism Environmental Federation: "As a person of conscience, Yoon Suk Yeol, who committed acts of insurrection, must deeply reflect, step down before the people, and face the judgment of the law.”]



University campuses were also abuzz with calls for the president's impeachment throughout the day.



At one university, over 2,000 students gathered to vote on a resolution demanding the president's resignation.



[Choi Ba-da/Department of Theology, Yonsei University: “The most orderly method is, of course, impeachment.”]



In addition, students, professors, and staff from 15 universities nationwide urged for the president's impeachment and punishment of those responsible.



Tomorrow (12.13), declarations of the state of affairs are expected nationwide, including from the four major religious groups, while the angry public sentiment is spreading like wildfire.



This is KBS News, Jeong Hae-joo.



