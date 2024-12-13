News 9

Chinese Foreign Ministry expresses discontent over President Yoon's espionage allegations

[Anchor]

President Yoon Suk Yeol mentioned the espionage allegations involving Chinese individuals as a crisis situation in his address to the nation.

In response, the Chinese Foreign Ministry strongly protested, claiming that South Korea is fabricating charges.

This is Kim Hyo-shin reporting from Beijing.

[Report]

China's public backlash was triggered by President Yoon Suk Yeol's reference to Chinese individuals while explaining the espionage charges.

["In June, three Chinese individuals flew a drone to capture images of a U.S. aircraft carrier docked in Busan..."]

["Last month, a Chinese man in his 40s was caught filming the National Intelligence Service building with a drone."]

The Chinese Foreign Ministry, which had previously refrained from commenting on President Yoon's martial law and the opposition's impeachment efforts, expressed 'deep surprise' and 'discontent' this time.

They argue that despite the espionage allegations against Chinese individuals not being concluded, President Yoon has 'fabricated charges.'

[Mao Ning/Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson: "We firmly oppose South Korea linking domestic issues with China-related content and fabricating the so-called 'Chinese spy' charges, tarnishing normal economic and trade cooperation."]

The Chinese Foreign Ministry also reacted strongly to President Yoon's statement that "Chinese solar facilities will destroy forests nationwide," asserting that "China has contributed to global efforts to combat climate change."

Chinese media particularly focused on the part of President Yoon's address where he stated, "I will fight to the end."

"He does not stray from issues related to himself and holds firm until the end," was a phrase highlighted by many media outlets today.

This is Kim Hyo-shin reporting for KBS News from Beijing.

