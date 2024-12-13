Pres. Yoon accuses main opposition party in public address

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



We continue with updates on the martial law situation.



President Yoon Suk Yeol, who had been silent, reiterated the justification for the martial law through a public address.



He pointed out that the forces causing the paralysis of the government and disruption of the constitution are none other than the main opposition party.



He also mentioned issues with the election commission's computer system and stated that he instructed the Minister of National Defense to conduct an inspection.



Reporter Jeong Sae-bae has the details.



[Report]



A public address lasting about 30 minutes, held after five days of silence.



President Yoon Suk Yeol criticized the main opposition party as the true force disrupting the constitution.



[President Yoon Suk Yeol: "They have not stopped inciting resignation and impeachment to bring down a president elected by the people. They have not accepted the results of the presidential election."]



He alleged that the opposition party, after impeaching the auditor general and prosecutors, was intimidating judges and pushing “self-serving laws” to shield criminals.



[President Yoon Suk Yeol: "The National Assembly dominated by the large opposition party has become a monster that destroys the constitutional order of liberal democracy, rather than being the foundation of it."]



President Yoon also revealed for the first time the reason for deploying troops to the National Election Commission.



He explained that there had been hacking attacks from North Korea against constitutional institutions last year, but the election commission had firmly refused the National Intelligence Service's system inspection, and only some systems were inspected afterward, indicating that the situation was very serious.



He stated that he instructed the Minister of National Defense to inspect the election commission's computer system to confirm whether improvements had been made.



[President Yoon Suk Yeol: "When National Intelligence Service staff simulated hacking attempts, they could easily manipulate data, and the firewalls were practically nonexistent."]



However, President Yoon did not clearly explain the reason why the military needed to inspect the election commission's computer system.



This is KBS News, Jeong Sae-bae.



