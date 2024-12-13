News 9

Han Kang reflects on Nobel win and shares future plans

[Anchor]

Han Kang, who is the first Korean writer to win a Nobel Prize, met with domestic media.

She revealed what this award means for her life as a writer.

She stated that she will continue to write without wavering and introduced her future plans.

This is reporter Jo Bit-na from Stockholm.

[Report]

Receiving the Nobel Prize in Literature medal and certificate from the King of Sweden, along with a splendid banquet and acceptance speech, the Nobel Prize ceremony lasted about six hours, which Han Kang recalled like this.

[Han Kang/Nobel Prize in Literature Laureate: "I attended with a mindset of observing, thinking that it was an event that many people had prepared for over a long time with great care."]

Being the first Korean to win the Nobel Prize in Literature became an opportunity for the writer to reflect on her writing journey and consider the direction she will take in the future.

[Han Kang/Nobel Prize in Literature Laureate: "Writing the Nobel lecture helped me realize where I am now and where I started to get here. That is meaningful."]

Han Kang stated that just because she has become a Nobel laureate, there is no reason for her writing to become more difficult, and she will continue to write steadfastly.

[Han Kang/Nobel Prize in Literature Laureate: "I plan to return to my quiet daily life and finish the 'Snow Trilogy' that I’ve been working on. After that, I’ll write the book I mentioned as being formally connected to 'The White Book.'"]

She recommended the novel "Human Acts" which deals with the Gwangju Uprising of May 18 to readers who are reading her work for the first time.

Han Kang also expressed special gratitude to the translators who made it possible for her to meet readers around the world, saying, "They are present in every sentence."

Han Kang will conclude her official schedule as a Nobel laureate with a reading event at the Royal Dramatic Theatre tonight.

This is Jo Bit-na from KBS News in Stockholm.

