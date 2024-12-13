News 9

UK expands wind power generation to cut carbon emission

입력 2024.12.13 (01:55)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

As the climate crisis becomes a reality, many countries are hastening their transition to renewable energy.

Notably, the UK is expanding its wind power generation to accelerate carbon reduction.

To what extent has this progressed? Our meteorology specialist, Kim Min-kyung, has the report.

[Report]

This is Aberdeen, a coastal city in northeastern England.

Five wind turbines are spinning 15 kilometers off the coast.

These are 'floating' turbines, which are mounted on structures that float like boats, allowing them to be installed in deeper waters, unlike 'fixed' turbines that are set up in shallower areas.

[Hugh Riddle/Regional Manager, Floating Offshore Wind Center: "Floating offshore wind can move into much greater water depths, and further from shore where there is actually a greater wind resource ."]

The UK generates about one-third of its required electricity from wind power, with the scale of subsidized offshore wind power increasing significantly.

Port cities that once transported coal are now transforming into centers for offshore wind power.

[Reuben Aitken/Managing Director, Scottish Development International: "The energy transition is happening in Scotland. We have a net zero target of 2045. And the whole economy is galvanized to operate the energy transition effectively."]

As a result, the share of renewable energy generation, which was similar to ours in the early 2000s, has increased to nearly 50% in just over 20 years.

Carbon emissions have significantly decreased, dropping to about half of South Korea's levels.

South Korea's renewable energy ratio stands at 9%, the lowest among OECD countries.

Although the country has pledged to reduce carbon emissions by 40% by 2030, there are concerns that achieving this goal is difficult, especially in the energy sector, which accounts for half of the reduction target.

The international community is accelerating carbon reduction under the agreement to limit global temperature rise to 1.5 degrees Celsius compared to pre-industrial levels.

[Gillian Martin/Acting Secretary for Net Zero and Energy, Scotland: "Increasinly countries are having to look at their energy security, as well as their net zero targets and their emissions."]

While the clock ticks the same towards 1.5 degrees Celsius globally, there is a clear temperature difference in the pace and effort to reduce carbon emissions.

This is Kim Min-kyung reporting from Aberdeen, Scotland for KBS News.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • UK expands wind power generation to cut carbon emission
    • 입력 2024-12-13 01:55:45
    News 9
[Anchor]

As the climate crisis becomes a reality, many countries are hastening their transition to renewable energy.

Notably, the UK is expanding its wind power generation to accelerate carbon reduction.

To what extent has this progressed? Our meteorology specialist, Kim Min-kyung, has the report.

[Report]

This is Aberdeen, a coastal city in northeastern England.

Five wind turbines are spinning 15 kilometers off the coast.

These are 'floating' turbines, which are mounted on structures that float like boats, allowing them to be installed in deeper waters, unlike 'fixed' turbines that are set up in shallower areas.

[Hugh Riddle/Regional Manager, Floating Offshore Wind Center: "Floating offshore wind can move into much greater water depths, and further from shore where there is actually a greater wind resource ."]

The UK generates about one-third of its required electricity from wind power, with the scale of subsidized offshore wind power increasing significantly.

Port cities that once transported coal are now transforming into centers for offshore wind power.

[Reuben Aitken/Managing Director, Scottish Development International: "The energy transition is happening in Scotland. We have a net zero target of 2045. And the whole economy is galvanized to operate the energy transition effectively."]

As a result, the share of renewable energy generation, which was similar to ours in the early 2000s, has increased to nearly 50% in just over 20 years.

Carbon emissions have significantly decreased, dropping to about half of South Korea's levels.

South Korea's renewable energy ratio stands at 9%, the lowest among OECD countries.

Although the country has pledged to reduce carbon emissions by 40% by 2030, there are concerns that achieving this goal is difficult, especially in the energy sector, which accounts for half of the reduction target.

The international community is accelerating carbon reduction under the agreement to limit global temperature rise to 1.5 degrees Celsius compared to pre-industrial levels.

[Gillian Martin/Acting Secretary for Net Zero and Energy, Scotland: "Increasinly countries are having to look at their energy security, as well as their net zero targets and their emissions."]

While the clock ticks the same towards 1.5 degrees Celsius globally, there is a clear temperature difference in the pace and effort to reduce carbon emissions.

This is Kim Min-kyung reporting from Aberdeen, Scotland for KBS News.
김민경
김민경 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

“거대 야당, 헌정 질서 파괴…부실한 선거시스템”

“거대 야당, 헌정 질서 파괴…부실한 선거시스템”
국민의힘 중앙윤리위, ‘윤석열 대통령 징계 절차 개시’ 등 심의 시작

국민의힘 중앙윤리위, ‘윤석열 대통령 징계 절차 개시’ 등 심의 시작
이재명 “윤, 직무정지 필요성 <br>스스로 증명”…야당 “즉각 체포해야”

이재명 “윤, 직무정지 필요성 스스로 증명”…야당 “즉각 체포해야”
2차 탄핵안 발의…<br>14일 오후 5시 표결

2차 탄핵안 발의…14일 오후 5시 표결
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

프리미엄K

취재K

글로벌K

영상K

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정
KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.