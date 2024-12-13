News 9

President Yoon vows to fight until the end

[Anchor]

President Yoon has claimed that the opposition is inciting insurrection allegations, as if he were making a legal argument.

He emphasized that the declaration of emergency martial law is an act of governance and is not subject to judicial review as it is conducted within the constitutional framework.

He also made it clear that he would not back down, stating that the opposition is pushing for impeachment to avoid a guilty verdict for the Democratic Party leader Lee Jae-myung.

We continue with our reporter Jang Deok-soo.

[Report]

President Yoon Suk Yeol defined the declaration of emergency martial law as a constitutional decision and an act of governance.

[President Yoon Suk Yeol: "The exercise of the president's authority to declare emergency martial law is a governance act that is not subject to judicial review, similar to the exercise of the power of pardon or foreign affairs."]

He also emphasized that the entire process of the martial law declaration was carried out within the constitutional framework.

He stated that only a small number of unarmed troops were deployed to maintain order and that he ordered their immediate withdrawal after the National Assembly's resolution to lift the martial law.

He mentioned that the troops were deployed for only a couple of hours and that there was no intention to paralyze the functions of the National Assembly.

[President Yoon Suk Yeol: "If I had intended to paralyze the functions of the National Assembly, I would have declared the martial law on a weekend rather than a weekday. I would have taken measures to cut off electricity and water to the National Assembly building and restricted broadcasting."]

He claimed that the opposition is trying to bring him down by stirring up insurrection allegations and is seeking to avoid a guilty verdict for the main opposition leader Lee Jae-myung and hold an early presidential election.

He made it clear that he would take legal and political responsibility but would not resign voluntarily.

[President Yoon Suk Yeol: "They are trying to cover up their crimes and seize control of the government. Isn't this an act of violating the constitution? Whether they impeach me or investigate me, I will face it with confidence."]

However, President Yoon did not provide any explanation regarding the emerging evidence that the martial law troops attempted to arrest members of the National Assembly.

He also did not mention the testimony of the special forces commander, who allegedly received an order to remove lawmakers from the National Assembly floor.

Today (12.12), President Yoon approved 42 bills and presidential decrees that passed the Cabinet meeting on December 10.

This is KBS News, Jang Deok-soo.

장덕수
장덕수 기자

