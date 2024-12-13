News 9

Cooperative investigation unit launched; Controversy over main body continues

[Anchor]

The police, the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials (CIO), and the Ministry of National Defense held their first working-level meeting today (12.12) after establishing a cooperative investigation unit to investigate the martial law situation together.

However, there is controversy as some argue that the Ministry of National Defense's investigation team should be excluded from the insurrection investigation.

Reporter Woo Han-sol.

[Report]

Eight days into the emergency martial law situation, the police, the CIO, and the Ministry of National Defense's investigation team decided to form a cooperative investigation unit.

They held their first working-level meeting to discuss future operational plans.

The cooperative investigation unit stated, "We will establish cooperation officers in each agency to ensure coordinated cooperation moving forward."

It is reported that instead of dispatching investigators to one location, they discussed a direction where each agency would cooperate through cooperation officers as needed.

While the three investigative agencies are beginning to cooperate, there is also controversy over whether it is appropriate for the Ministry of National Defense's investigation team to participate in the investigation.

The Military Human Rights Center held a press conference today, stating, "The Ministry of National Defense's investigation team dispatched investigators to the National Assembly at the request of the Counterintelligence Command during the emergency martial law," and argued that it should be excluded from the cooperative investigation.

In response, the Ministry of National Defense's investigation team explained that they received four support requests from the Counterintelligence Command after the declaration of martial law but did not respond, and that they dispatched ten investigators as part of the enforcement plan for the joint investigation headquarters but recalled them after the martial law was lifted.

Despite this controversy, it is reported that the police still believe in the necessity of cooperation with the Ministry of National Defense's investigation headquarters.

Although the police, the CIO, and the Ministry of National Defense's investigation team have declared a coopeartive investigation, the controversy over the investigative subject continues.

This is KBS News, Woo Han-sol.

  Cooperative investigation unit launched; Controversy over main body continues
    입력 2024-12-13 02:36:09
    News 9
