DP focuses on thorough 2nd impeachment as PPP divides

[Anchor]



Now, let's check the current situation in the National Assembly.



Reporter Lee Seung-jae is on the scene.



Lee, the second impeachment report is being delayed more than initially expected.



It was not reported today (12.12) but rather proposed, right?



[Reporter]



Yes, the second impeachment motion was submitted to the National Assembly's legislation office only after today's plenary session.



On Dec. 7, the first impeachment motion was supplemented with detailed reasons for impeachment based on the additional allegations that have emerged since then.



The Democratic Party explains that this is to make the impeachment motion more thorough, including the ongoing investigations where new allegations are pouring in.



They focused on unconstitutional and illegal martial law and insurrection acts compared to the first impeachment motion.



Additional content includes President Yoon's orders to the martial law troops to block the National Assembly and arrest members of the National Assembly, which fall under insurrection, indicating that they aim for a swift impeachment trial through selective focus.



As a result, previously considered grounds for impeachment, such as executive orders and vetoes, have been excluded, and the controversial "values-based diplomacy" component has also been removed.



The impeachment motion proposed today will be reported to the plenary session tomorrow (12.13), and once the impeachment motion is reported to the plenary session, a vote must take place within 72 hours after 24 hours, so the Democratic Party stated that there should be no issues with the vote scheduled for the day after tomorrow (12.14) at 5 PM on Saturday.



[Anchor]



The People Power Party will convene an ethics committee tonight, as announced by leader Han Dong-hoon?



[Reporter]



Yes, under the direction of Han, the ethics committee will be urgently convened at 10 PM tonight.



The meeting will be led by Shin Yee-jin, the ethics committee chair appointed by leader Han.



During today's meeting, they plan to examine the grounds for whether they can expel President Yoon from the party, as mentioned by PPP leader Han.



If a decision to expel is made, it will require a resolution from the decision-making body, the Supreme Council.



In this case, it is expected that there will be heated discussions between the pro-Yoon faction and the pro-Han faction within the Supreme Council.



Representative Yoon Sang-hyun publicly opposed holding the ethics committee without even gathering opinions from the members.



With the impeachment vote just two days away, it is known that members of the People Power Party are coordinating opinions by faction.



In the meantime, with the election of pro-Yoon key member Kwon Seong-dong as the floor leader of the ruling party today, voices advocating for the protection of the president are growing within the pro-Yoon faction.



Additionally, there is interest in whether the party leadership system centered around leader Han will be maintained if the impeachment motion passes.



Currently, if four out of five elected Supreme Council members resign, it will shift to an emergency response committee system. If three pro-Yoon Supreme Council members resign, taking responsibility for the passage of the impeachment motion, and one pro-Han Supreme Council member also resigns, the leadership system under Han Dong-hoon will lose its momentum.



However, Supreme Council member Jang Dong-hyuk, who had stated he would resign if the impeachment motion passed, has indicated a change in position after the president's address today.



If the pro-Yoon faction does not resign, Han's leadership will be maintained.



Depending on the results of the impeachment vote the day after tomorrow, factional conflicts within the ruling party are expected to reach a peak.



This has been reported from the political department.



