Prosecution summons Health Minister Cho Kyoo-hong for questioning

[Anchor]



We bring you the latest on the emergency martial law investigation.



The Prosecutors' Special Investigation Office summoned Minister of Health and Welfare Cho Kyoo-hong today (12.12) for questioning over the emergency martial law cabinet meeting.



Let's go to the Prosecutors' Office.



Reporter Hyun Ye-seul! The prosecution has summoned Minister Cho as the first among the cabinet members, right?



[Report]



Yes, that's correct.



The Prosecutors' Special Investigation Office summoned Minister of Health and Welfare Cho Kyoo-hong as a suspect this morning and completed the questioning around 2:30 PM.



Minister Cho is one of the 11 attendees of the cabinet meeting held just before the declaration of emergency martial law.



Minister Cho explained during his attendance at the National Assembly on December 5 that he did not agree with the emergency martial law at the cabinet meeting but had little opportunity to express his opinion.



It is reported that the prosecution verified when Minister Cho first learned about the discussions on the declaration of emergency martial law and what positions the cabinet members took.



The prosecution is expected to summon and investigate other cabinet members, starting with Minister Cho.



Today, the prosecution conducted a search and seizure at the Capital Defense Command building and is continuing its investigation into the military leadership.



This morning, they summoned and questioned Counterintelligence Commander Yeo In-hyung again after two days.



There are speculations that there is a possibility of requesting an arrest warrant for Commander Yeo, as he is suspected of being involved in the deployment of troops and plans to arrest politicians in this situation.



This has been Hyun Ye-seul from the Seoul High Prosecutors' Office for KBS News.



