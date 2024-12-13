News Today

[News Today] POLICE RADIO CALLS ON DEC. 3 REVEALED

[LEAD]
Following the declaration of martial law, police have been criticized for restricting access to the National Assembly. A newly released radio log from the Seoul police reveals that while assembly access was tightly controlled, military forces were allowed entry.

[REPORT]
Immediately after martial law was declared, the entrance to the National Assembly was completely blocked off at
10:47 p.m. on the night of December 3rd.

National Police Agency Commissioner Cho Ji-ho explained the police measures taken at the time.

Chai Hyun-il / Democratic Party (Dec. 5)
Why were police forces sent? For protection or for blockade?

Cho Ji-ho / Nat'l Police Agency chief(Dec. 5)
Fundamentally, police prevent any situation that disrupts public safety and order.

But police officers start allowing military forces to enter the National Assembly building after 11:31 p.m. when a second entry restriction was put in place.

The Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency's Public Order Management Safety Section chief instructs officers to check if military martial law forces have arrived and allow them to enter the building after confirming their identity.

Some twenty minutes later, he again tells the police to "allow immediate entry to officials from the Capital Defense Command once they arrive." The chief of Yeongdeungpo Police Station answers that he understands the order.

The SMPA's Public Order Management Department head also delivered two instructions to allow entry for an anti-terrorism unit and military troops into the building once they had arrived.

Thirty-four minutes past midnight on December 4th, the Public Order Management Safety Section chief radios an order to "block the people who try to enter the National Assembly building" but " to guide military troops inside."

That was when lawmakers were headed to the parliament building to vote on the
demand to lift the martial law.

Roughly 700 radio transmissions took place between the Seoul police leadership and on-site officers from the imposition of martial law until its removal.

Investigations will reveal how police restricted access to the National Assembly building.

