[News Today] PUBLIC OUTRAGE OVER YOON ESCALATES

Following President Yoon Suk Yeol's address, impeachment calls are growing nationwide. Education leaders in Gwangju and Jeollanam-do Province demand his resignation, and even in Daegu, strongholds of the ruling party—members continue to resign.

[LEAD][REPORT]Hundreds of students have gathered in a plaza at Chonnam National University to demand the president's immediate resignation.They say Yoon's public address made on Thursday was just an excuse to avoid punishment for staging an insurrection.Lee Hong-kyu / Student Body President, Chonnam Nat'l UniversityHis latest address was absolutely inappropriate at a time when he should ease people's worries stemming from the martial law declaration.Even middle and high school students are raising their voices.Some seven thousand students have signed a petition refusing to recognize someone who has turned away from the people as their leader.Kang Ki-beop / Middle school student from GwangjuAt least take responsibility for your actions as an adult one last time.The government of Gwangju City has begun removing frames where Yoon Suk Yeol's state administration principles are written.Immediately after the president's televised address, Gwangju Mayor Kang Ki-jung ordered the removal of posters with the Yoon administration's state goals from his own office and from the offices of affiliated organs.Soundbytes: Let's punish the insurrection perpetrator, his party with citizens' power.(Let's punish them!)Residents of Daegu and Gyeongsangbuk-do Province are also venting their anger.The streets in front of the People Power Party's Daegu and Gyeongsangbuk-do offices are filled with funeral wreaths.In the offices there are piles of letters of resignation from party members.Since the insurrection, more than 400 PPP members in Daegu and some 240 in Gyeongsangbuk-do Province have left the ruling party.PPP member from Daegu / (VOICE MODIFIED)Leaving the party is the surest way to express what I think.From the cradle of Korean democracy to the conservative stronghold, public outrage keeps escalating all over Korea.