[News Today] MARTIAL LAW COMMANDERS SUSPENDED

[LEAD][REPORT]Army Chief of Staff Park An-soo was the martial law commander at the time of emergency martial law.He was suspended and sent to a military base in the capital region to wait for further orders.Seven Army generals, including General Park, were put on suspension so far. They are all key members responsible for maintaining readiness against North Korea.Also to be investigated are seven on-site commanders, including 707 special unit leader Kim Hyun-tae who was deployed at the National assembly at the time of martial law.Concern over national security mounted as military leaders were kept from fulfilling their duties. The military attempted to dispel the concern.Jeon Ha-kyu / Spokesperson, Ministry of Nat’l Defense (Dec. 12)Interim leaders are carrying out their duties at their bases. Under these command systems, field and operation forces are doing their job.A military official also said that the Joint Chiefs of Staff are in charge of military operations outside of military governance and all situations are functioning as the military manual dictates.But when this situation is prolonged, base operations, training, and other routine duties will inevitably be disrupted.Even when other generals substitute for the suspended military leadership, the question is who will make the final decision in the military command chain in case of an emergency.Yang Uk / Asan Institute for Policy StudiesThe most troubling question is who will make the decisions that only the military commander-in-chief can make?Meanwhile, the Joint Chiefs of Staff held a readiness inspection meeting and stressed that they will focus only on the true duties of the military while maintaining political neutrality.The Department of National Defense and the ROK-US Combined Forces Command also said that they will make sure the allied defense system will not be weakened by outside factors.