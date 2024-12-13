News Today

[News Today] MARTIAL LAW COMMANDERS SUSPENDED

입력 2024.12.13 (15:58) 수정 2024.12.13 (16:02)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.


[LEAD]
Army Chief of Staff Park An-soo, the martial law commander at the time, has been suspended from duties. Several senior military leaders linked to the martial law face similar suspensions or investigations. The military asserts its readiness is intact, but concerns over growing uncertainties persist.

[REPORT]
Army Chief of Staff Park An-soo was the martial law commander at the time of emergency martial law.

He was suspended and sent to a military base in the capital region to wait for further orders.

Seven Army generals, including General Park, were put on suspension so far. They are all key members responsible for maintaining readiness against North Korea.

Also to be investigated are seven on-site commanders, including 707 special unit leader Kim Hyun-tae who was deployed at the National assembly at the time of martial law.

Concern over national security mounted as military leaders were kept from fulfilling their duties. The military attempted to dispel the concern.

Jeon Ha-kyu / Spokesperson, Ministry of Nat’l Defense (Dec. 12)
Interim leaders are carrying out their duties at their bases. Under these command systems, field and operation forces are doing their job.

A military official also said that the Joint Chiefs of Staff are in charge of military operations outside of military governance and all situations are functioning as the military manual dictates.

But when this situation is prolonged, base operations, training, and other routine duties will inevitably be disrupted.

Even when other generals substitute for the suspended military leadership, the question is who will make the final decision in the military command chain in case of an emergency.

Yang Uk / Asan Institute for Policy Studies
The most troubling question is who will make the decisions that only the military commander-in-chief can make?

Meanwhile, the Joint Chiefs of Staff held a readiness inspection meeting and stressed that they will focus only on the true duties of the military while maintaining political neutrality.

The Department of National Defense and the ROK-US Combined Forces Command also said that they will make sure the allied defense system will not be weakened by outside factors.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • [News Today] MARTIAL LAW COMMANDERS SUSPENDED
    • 입력 2024-12-13 15:58:25
    • 수정2024-12-13 16:02:47
    News Today

[LEAD]
Army Chief of Staff Park An-soo, the martial law commander at the time, has been suspended from duties. Several senior military leaders linked to the martial law face similar suspensions or investigations. The military asserts its readiness is intact, but concerns over growing uncertainties persist.

[REPORT]
Army Chief of Staff Park An-soo was the martial law commander at the time of emergency martial law.

He was suspended and sent to a military base in the capital region to wait for further orders.

Seven Army generals, including General Park, were put on suspension so far. They are all key members responsible for maintaining readiness against North Korea.

Also to be investigated are seven on-site commanders, including 707 special unit leader Kim Hyun-tae who was deployed at the National assembly at the time of martial law.

Concern over national security mounted as military leaders were kept from fulfilling their duties. The military attempted to dispel the concern.

Jeon Ha-kyu / Spokesperson, Ministry of Nat’l Defense (Dec. 12)
Interim leaders are carrying out their duties at their bases. Under these command systems, field and operation forces are doing their job.

A military official also said that the Joint Chiefs of Staff are in charge of military operations outside of military governance and all situations are functioning as the military manual dictates.

But when this situation is prolonged, base operations, training, and other routine duties will inevitably be disrupted.

Even when other generals substitute for the suspended military leadership, the question is who will make the final decision in the military command chain in case of an emergency.

Yang Uk / Asan Institute for Policy Studies
The most troubling question is who will make the decisions that only the military commander-in-chief can make?

Meanwhile, the Joint Chiefs of Staff held a readiness inspection meeting and stressed that they will focus only on the true duties of the military while maintaining political neutrality.

The Department of National Defense and the ROK-US Combined Forces Command also said that they will make sure the allied defense system will not be weakened by outside factors.
KBS
KBS

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

[속보] 윤 대통령 2차 탄핵안, 내일 오후 4시 <br>본회의서 표결

[속보] 윤 대통령 2차 탄핵안, 내일 오후 4시 본회의서 표결
검찰, ‘국회의원 체포 지시’ 여인형 방첩사령관 구속영장 청구

검찰, ‘국회의원 체포 지시’ 여인형 방첩사령관 구속영장 청구
조지호 경찰청장 ‘보안폰’ <br>확보…이 시각 경찰청

조지호 경찰청장 ‘보안폰’ 확보…이 시각 경찰청
한 총리 “계엄선포 건의, <br>국무회의서 총리 거치지 않아”

한 총리 “계엄선포 건의, 국무회의서 총리 거치지 않아”
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

프리미엄K

취재K

글로벌K

영상K

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정
KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.