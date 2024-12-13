[News Today] NEW MOVIE ABOUT FAMILY VALUES

News Today

[LEAD]
The concept of family is evolving with the rise of single-person households. Amidst this shift, the film 'About Family' captures the enduring essence of family. Here's our box office news.

[REPORT]
Soundbytes:
(Today is his great-great-grandfather's death anniversary and Mun-seok hasn't
even called yet.)
You are my mothers.

Mu-ok is the owner of a popular restaurant in downtown Seoul.

He's having a hard time because his only son, Mun-seok, all of a sudden decides to become a Buddhist monk.

Soundbytes:
(Is this...?)
Mun-seok, your kids have shown up at our place.

One day, two young siblings show up claiming to be Mun-seok's children.

Soundbytes:
It's the best birthday present ever. I promise I will raise them.

Mu-ok begins living together with his new grandchildren, tasting happiness for the first time in his life.

Soundbytes:
(What did you just say?)
Grandpa.
(Open your mouth.)
I love it!

'About Family' was directed by Yang Woo-seok, known for his hit movie 'The Attorney.' The cast includes Kim Yun-seok and Lee Seung-ki.

Kim Yun-seok / Role of Mu-ok
My character is quite serious, but the social circumstances he is placed in are very funny. I found that very appealing.

Lee Seung-ki / Role of Mun-seok
Everybody has their pain and story to tell. This movie shows us how we can relieve our worries in a more mature way.

