[News Today] ‘MISS GRANNY’ NOW A KBS DRAMA

The film 'Miss Granny,' featuring Shim Eun-kyung and Na Moon-hee, has been reborn as a KBS drama. Let's take a look.



Do you see me as a granny or a young lady.



The story of granny Oh Mal-soon who's in her 70s turning into a 20-year-old and realizing her dream of becoming a singer.



When the film opened in theaters in 2014, it attracted 8.6 million moviegoers nationwide.



Now a 12-part tv drama series starring actresses Jung Ji-so and Kim Hae-sook is set to hit the small screen.



In a production presser held Thursday, the actors said they feel burdened by the huge popularity of the original film.



But they also conveyed confidence in the merits of the TV drama.



Singer and actor Jin-young who plays the male lead said this is an extra special experience for him as he played a supporting role in the film ten years ago.