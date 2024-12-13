[News Today] ‘MISS GRANNY’ NOW A KBS DRAMA
읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.
[LEAD]
The film 'Miss Granny,' featuring Shim Eun-kyung and Na Moon-hee, has been reborn as a KBS drama. Let's take a look.
[REPORT]
Soundbytes:
Do you see me as a granny or a young lady.
The story of granny Oh Mal-soon who's in her 70s turning into a 20-year-old and realizing her dream of becoming a singer.
When the film opened in theaters in 2014, it attracted 8.6 million moviegoers nationwide.
Now a 12-part tv drama series starring actresses Jung Ji-so and Kim Hae-sook is set to hit the small screen.
In a production presser held Thursday, the actors said they feel burdened by the huge popularity of the original film.
But they also conveyed confidence in the merits of the TV drama.
Singer and actor Jin-young who plays the male lead said this is an extra special experience for him as he played a supporting role in the film ten years ago.
■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!
- [News Today] ‘MISS GRANNY’ NOW A KBS DRAMA
-
- 입력 2024-12-13 16:01:08
- 수정2024-12-13 16:03:13
[LEAD]
The film 'Miss Granny,' featuring Shim Eun-kyung and Na Moon-hee, has been reborn as a KBS drama. Let's take a look.
[REPORT]
Soundbytes:
Do you see me as a granny or a young lady.
The story of granny Oh Mal-soon who's in her 70s turning into a 20-year-old and realizing her dream of becoming a singer.
When the film opened in theaters in 2014, it attracted 8.6 million moviegoers nationwide.
Now a 12-part tv drama series starring actresses Jung Ji-so and Kim Hae-sook is set to hit the small screen.
In a production presser held Thursday, the actors said they feel burdened by the huge popularity of the original film.
But they also conveyed confidence in the merits of the TV drama.
Singer and actor Jin-young who plays the male lead said this is an extra special experience for him as he played a supporting role in the film ten years ago.
-
- KBS의 기사 모음
이 기사가 좋으셨다면
-
좋아요
0
-
응원해요
0
-
후속 원해요
0
헤드라인
많이 본 뉴스
-
각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본 KBS 기사를 제공합니다.
-
각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본 KBS 기사를 제공합니다.
-
준비중입니다.
-
-
각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본 KBS 기사를 제공합니다.
이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.