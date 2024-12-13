News Today

[News Today] IU, GD RULE 2024 MUSIC SCENE

[LEAD]
From singer IU to Lim Young-woong, this year's music performance scores for popular singers are out. Who topped the list this year? We take a look.

[REPORT]
South Korea's largest music service platform Melon has unveiled its yearend statistics.

Data shows the song listened to by the largest number of users in the past year is 'Love Wins All' by IU released in February.

The song that remained in the top 10 chart for the longest period was girl group aespa's 'Supernova'.

G-Dragon who returned to the music scene for the first time in seven years also proved his prowess.

His song 'Power' was the fastest to attract 100,000 likes of all songs released this year.

Meanwhile singer Lim Young-woong saw not just one but many of his songs evenly loved by fans.

As a result, he ranked number one in the number of streams of all his songs combined, totaling some 1.9 billion times for the whole of this year.

