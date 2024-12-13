Ruling party faces divisions ahead of crucial impeachment vote
읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.
The result of the impeachment vote tomorrow (12.14) will essentially depend on the choice of the ruling party members.
The People Power Party is trying to maintain a so-called united front against impeachment, centered around the pro-Yoon faction, but cracks are increasingly widening.
Reporter Lee Yoo-min reports.
[Report]
Early in the morning, People Power Party member Kim Sang-wook held a placard protest in front of the National Assembly main building, appealing to his fellow lawmakers to support the impeachment bill.
[Kim Sang-wook/People Power Party member: "How many members of the ruling party support the impeachment is really important... I believe it must pass..."]
The lawmakers showed their support and encouragement.
[Park Jeong-ha/People Power Party member: "What will you do at night when it's cold? Do you need anything?"]
[Shin Sung-bum/People Power Party member: "It's a matter of conviction, conviction."]
They also engaged in a heated debate.
[Kim Sang-wook/People Power Party member: "I believe it is the people who choose who to elect as president."]
[Yoon Sang-hyun/People Power Party member: "I do not want to lose power to the Democratic Party. I do not want to lose power."]
Amid the clear signs of division within the party regarding impeachment, today (12.13), some pro-Han members reiterated their support for impeachment.
[Cho Kyoung-tae/People Power Party member: "I believe we should go in that (supporting impeachment) direction. Since the representative has already suggested that direction..."]
Senior members, including those from the pro-Yoon faction, took a cautious stance.
[Park Dae-chul/People Power Party member: "Regarding the vote or such issues, we will hold a general meeting tomorrow..."]
The opposition's strong pressure and the noticeably changed atmosphere following the president's fourth address have made it uncertain whether the party can ensure votes remain intact. Floor leader Kwon Seong-dong stated that the final decision on whether to support impeachment and attend the vote will be made at the general meeting tomorrow morning.
KBS News, Lee Yoo-min.
■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!
- Ruling party faces divisions ahead of crucial impeachment vote
-
- 입력 2024-12-13 22:37:53
The result of the impeachment vote tomorrow (12.14) will essentially depend on the choice of the ruling party members.
The People Power Party is trying to maintain a so-called united front against impeachment, centered around the pro-Yoon faction, but cracks are increasingly widening.
Reporter Lee Yoo-min reports.
[Report]
Early in the morning, People Power Party member Kim Sang-wook held a placard protest in front of the National Assembly main building, appealing to his fellow lawmakers to support the impeachment bill.
[Kim Sang-wook/People Power Party member: "How many members of the ruling party support the impeachment is really important... I believe it must pass..."]
The lawmakers showed their support and encouragement.
[Park Jeong-ha/People Power Party member: "What will you do at night when it's cold? Do you need anything?"]
[Shin Sung-bum/People Power Party member: "It's a matter of conviction, conviction."]
They also engaged in a heated debate.
[Kim Sang-wook/People Power Party member: "I believe it is the people who choose who to elect as president."]
[Yoon Sang-hyun/People Power Party member: "I do not want to lose power to the Democratic Party. I do not want to lose power."]
Amid the clear signs of division within the party regarding impeachment, today (12.13), some pro-Han members reiterated their support for impeachment.
[Cho Kyoung-tae/People Power Party member: "I believe we should go in that (supporting impeachment) direction. Since the representative has already suggested that direction..."]
Senior members, including those from the pro-Yoon faction, took a cautious stance.
[Park Dae-chul/People Power Party member: "Regarding the vote or such issues, we will hold a general meeting tomorrow..."]
The opposition's strong pressure and the noticeably changed atmosphere following the president's fourth address have made it uncertain whether the party can ensure votes remain intact. Floor leader Kwon Seong-dong stated that the final decision on whether to support impeachment and attend the vote will be made at the general meeting tomorrow morning.
KBS News, Lee Yoo-min.
-
-
이유민 기자 toyou@kbs.co.kr이유민 기자의 기사 모음
-
이 기사가 좋으셨다면
-
좋아요
0
-
응원해요
0
-
후속 원해요
0
헤드라인
많이 본 뉴스
-
각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본 KBS 기사를 제공합니다.
-
각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본 KBS 기사를 제공합니다.
-
준비중입니다.
-
-
각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본 KBS 기사를 제공합니다.
이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.