Ruling party faces divisions ahead of crucial impeachment vote

[Anchor]



The result of the impeachment vote tomorrow (12.14) will essentially depend on the choice of the ruling party members.



The People Power Party is trying to maintain a so-called united front against impeachment, centered around the pro-Yoon faction, but cracks are increasingly widening.



Reporter Lee Yoo-min reports.



[Report]



Early in the morning, People Power Party member Kim Sang-wook held a placard protest in front of the National Assembly main building, appealing to his fellow lawmakers to support the impeachment bill.



[Kim Sang-wook/People Power Party member: "How many members of the ruling party support the impeachment is really important... I believe it must pass..."]



The lawmakers showed their support and encouragement.



[Park Jeong-ha/People Power Party member: "What will you do at night when it's cold? Do you need anything?"]



[Shin Sung-bum/People Power Party member: "It's a matter of conviction, conviction."]



They also engaged in a heated debate.



[Kim Sang-wook/People Power Party member: "I believe it is the people who choose who to elect as president."]



[Yoon Sang-hyun/People Power Party member: "I do not want to lose power to the Democratic Party. I do not want to lose power."]



Amid the clear signs of division within the party regarding impeachment, today (12.13), some pro-Han members reiterated their support for impeachment.



[Cho Kyoung-tae/People Power Party member: "I believe we should go in that (supporting impeachment) direction. Since the representative has already suggested that direction..."]



Senior members, including those from the pro-Yoon faction, took a cautious stance.



[Park Dae-chul/People Power Party member: "Regarding the vote or such issues, we will hold a general meeting tomorrow..."]



The opposition's strong pressure and the noticeably changed atmosphere following the president's fourth address have made it uncertain whether the party can ensure votes remain intact. Floor leader Kwon Seong-dong stated that the final decision on whether to support impeachment and attend the vote will be made at the general meeting tomorrow morning.



KBS News, Lee Yoo-min.



