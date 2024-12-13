News 9

Impeachment vote scheduled for tomorrow at 4pm

[Anchor]

Good evening.

This is the special KBS 9 o'clock news.

Ten days ago, armed soldiers stormed into this National Assembly.

Attempts to block National Assembly activities and restrict the basic rights of the people followed.

However, our people were strong.

They united firmly to protect democracy.

Now, the National Assembly is truly a sanctuary of democracy.

Until tomorrow (12.14), when the vote on the impeachment motion against President Yoon Suk Yeol is scheduled, we at KBS will provide detailed coverage of related news from this special studio in the National Assembly.

Yes, the timing for the impeachment vote has been set for tomorrow at 4pm, one hour earlier than previously announced.

This second impeachment motion focuses on the unconstitutionality of the emergency martial law, specifying insurrection as a core reason for impeachment.

Reporter Son Seo-young has the details.

[Report]

The second impeachment motion against President Yoon Suk Yeol, proposed by six opposition parties and reported to the National Assembly today (12.13), has increased in length by 16 pages compared to the first impeachment motion and has strengthened its arguments in preparation for the Constitutional Court's review process.

It focuses on the unconstitutionality and illegality of the emergency martial law situation, explicitly stating insurrection as a reason for impeachment.

New testimonies from the National Defense Committee, including attempts to occupy the National Election Commission and efforts by martial law troops and police to arrest lawmakers, have been included to the motion. Moreover, in addition to existing allegations such as violations of the Constitution and martial law, and insurrection, charges such as abuse of authority, obstruction of rights, and obstruction of official duties were added.

[Lee Jae-myung/Democratic Party Leader: "The people's command is consistent and clear. 'Insurrection leader' Yoon Suk Yeol must step down immediately."]

However, allegations regarding Mrs. Kim Keon-hee's stock manipulation, the presidential couple's election poll manipulation, and their involvement in former lawmaker Kim Young-sun's nomination, which were included in the first impeachment motion, have been removed.

It is believed that the unconstitutionality of the emergency martial law situation alone is sufficient grounds for the president's removal.

The section on 'value diplomacy,' which insists on a foreign policy that antagonizes North Korea, China, and Russia while disregarding geopolitical balance, has also fallen into controversy over its appropriateness.

The Democratic Party's concerns about the president's abuse of the right to request reconsideration were not included in the final version.

The second impeachment motion against President Yoon, containing these details, will be put to a vote in the National Assembly at 4pm tomorrow.

This is KBS News, Son Seo-young.

