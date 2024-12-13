News 9

Democratic Party intensifies push for impeachment ahead of key vote

입력 2024.12.13 (22:42)

[Anchor]

Lee Jae-myung, the leader of the Democratic Party, has increased pressure on the shaky ruling party.

He emphasized that impeachment is the only way to end the social chaos caused by the martial law.

He also urged ruling party lawmakers to participate in the impeachment vote, stating that party doctrine cannot take precedence over the Constitution.

Park Young-min reports.

[Report]

["Impeach Yoon Suk Yeol, impeach, impeach!"]

Democratic Party lawmakers gathered in front of the National Assembly holding cheering sticks.

One day before the vote on President Yoon's second impeachment motion, they urged ruling party lawmakers to vote in favor of impeachment.

[Park Chan-dae/Democratic Party Floor Leader: "I urge the People Power Party lawmakers to prioritize national interests over personal interests and to vote according to their conscience rather than party doctrine."]

Leader Lee Jae-myung issued an emergency statement, emphasizing that "members of the National Assembly, as constitutional institutions, must follow the orders of the sovereign people."

He stated that President Yoon's address yesterday (12.12) was a declaration of madness against the people, asserting that impeachment is the fastest and most certain solution to end the chaos.

[Lee Jae-myung/Democratic Party Leader: "What you must protect is not Yoon Suk Yeol or the People Power Party. It is the people and their lives."]

After attending a joint meeting with the five opposition parties and civic groups, Leader Lee also visited the sit-in of the elders of the emergency national meeting, repeatedly pressuring ruling party lawmakers to participate in the vote.

[Lee Jae-myung/Democratic Party Leader: "Those who cling to defending President Yoon Suk Yeol may disappear into the annals of history alongside Yoon Suk Yeol, the leader of the insurrection..."]

Ahead of tomorrow's (12.14) vote, Democratic Party lawmakers plan to attend impeachment rallies across the Seoul metropolitan area to heighten the momentum for impeachment to its peak.

KBS News, Park Young-min.

