Nationwide rallies intensify ahead of president's impeachment vote

입력 2024.12.13 (23:00)

[Anchor]

Yes, the impeachment rally is not only taking place in Seoul.

Citizens from all walks of life across the country have taken to the streets to demand the president's impeachment.

Reporter Lee Ji-eun has the details.

[Report]

["Resign, resign, resign!"]

Citizens holding placards and glow sticks are chanting for the president's impeachment in unison.

Even in Daegu and North Gyeongsang, traditionally considered conservative strongholds, calls for the president's resignation are growing louder.

[Eom Tae-ok/Daegu Dalseong-gun: "It would be best if he resigns, but of course, impeachment is necessary, and I think this movement should be more active in Daegu and Gyeongbuk."]

In Gyeongnam, citizens holding wreaths of condolence shouted for participation in the impeachment motion, while in Busan, local elders, professors, and university students urged the People Power Party not to become historical criminals and called for the passage of the impeachment motion.

[Kim Kwang-cheol/Emeritus Professor at Dong-A University: "If they reject impeachment, held hostage by the collective selfishness of party doctrine, and betray the people, it will tarnish the pride of Busan, the sacred ground of democracy..."]

In Gwangju, the Buddhist community joined the Christian and Catholic communities by holding a national emergency prayer meeting to demand impeachment. Meanwhile, in Jeju, farmers led a procession of tractors carrying a coffin, urging the ruling party to support impeachment.

[Kim Hyo-jun/Co-representative of Jeju Farmers' Way: "You have lived off the corrupt forces that manipulated state affairs and now cling to the prosecution's dictatorship and the mastermind of this insurrection! To you, the People Power Party, we declare death!"]

As many people are expected to gather for a rally in front of the National Assembly tomorrow (12.14), where the second impeachment vote is scheduled, large-scale rallies are also anticipated across the country, further intensifying the momentum for impeachment.

This is KBS News, Lee Ji-eun.

