At least 10+ ruling party lawmakers expected to attend impeachment vote

[Anchor]



Now the key question is how many votes in favor of impeachment will come from the ruling party tomorrow (12.14).



So far, seven lawmakers have publicly expressed their support.



If just one more votes in favor, the impeachment motion against the president will pass.



Reporter Kim Yu-dae has investigated how many lawmakers are still contemplating their support.



[Report]



During the vote on President Yoon's impeachment on December 7, there were only two votes in favor from the ruling party.



However, the atmosphere has changed dramatically in just one week.



[Kwon Young-se/People Power Party lawmaker: "The participation in the vote is likely to change significantly. The situation is quite different now."]



In addition to lawmakers Ahn Cheol-soo and Kim Ye-ji, who voted in favor in the last vote, lawmakers Cho Kyung-tae, Kim Sang-wook, Kim Jae-sup, Jin Jong-oh, and Han Ji-ah have also publicly declared their support, bringing the total to seven. Combining these seven votes with the 192 opposition lawmakers, it falls just one vote short of the 200 needed for passage.



According to KBS's investigation, in addition to the seven who have publicly supported impeachment, at least ten more ruling party lawmakers have stated they will participate in tomorrow's vote, and about seven of them are reportedly contemplating whether to support it.



Even if the party maintains its stance against passage, the prevailing view is that at least one defector vote will emerge. This atmosphere was also sensed during the plenary session vote yesterday (12.12).



In addition to the seven supporters, lawmaker Kim Yong-tae voted in favor of the insurrection special prosecution law, and lawmaker Kwon Young-jin's name appeared on the list of supporters for the fourth proposal of the 'Kim Keon-hee Special Prosecution Law' by the Democratic Party.



Both proposals received two abstentions from the People Power Party.



[Song Seok-jun/People Power Party lawmaker: "Considering the existing party position and changed circumstances, and ultimately, the choice is made according to my conscience."]



What is certain is that at least ten lawmakers from the ruling party will attend the vote tomorrow.



If they vote according to their convictions, the likelihood of passage is considered to be higher.



KBS News, Kim Yu-dae.



