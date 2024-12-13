Citizens gather again at National Assembly ahead of impeachment vote

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Ahead of the vote, the area around the National Assembly was filled with citizens today (12.13) as well.



We connect with reporter Park Kyung-jun.



It has already been about three hours since the rally started, right?



What discussions are taking place?



[Reporter]



Yes, near the National Assembly Station, a candlelight vigil is being held to urge the impeachment of President Yoon Suk Yeol.



The candlelight vigil has been taking place here every day since December 8.



As the vote on the impeachment motion against President Yoon is set to take place again tomorrow (12.14), many citizens are participating in today’s rally to urge the passage of the impeachment motion.



The rally in front of the National Assembly started as usual at 6pm today.



The area around the National Assembly Station was filled with a large crowd of citizens.



As a result, some roads in front of the National Assembly were also restricted.



[Jung Hyo-won/Mapo-gu, Seoul: "I'm only 17, but do I have to live in a country like this? If lawmakers who are supposed to represent the will of the people come out like this and the vote doesn't happen, is it right?"]



A rally urging participation in the impeachment vote was also held in front of the People Power Party headquarters in Yeouido.



It is expected that more people will gather in front of the National Assembly tomorrow, the day of the impeachment vote, compared to last week.



[Anchor]



There was also a rally of university students across the country today, right?



[Reporter]



Yes, university students gathered in front of Sinchon Station on Yonsei-ro to condemn the declaration of emergency martial law and demand the resignation of President Yoon in a nationwide rally.



Today’s rally was organized by the 'National University Student Council Joint Action' formed by student councils from 19 universities nationwide.



[Kim Seo-yoon/Department of Education, Seoul National University: "I felt ashamed as a person who has to live in this society in the future, so I decided to come out to this place as well...."]



Local merchants also held a free food sharing event to support the university students with tteokbokki and tea.



They welcomed and supported the participating university students, stating that Yonsei-ro in front of Sinchon Station is a symbol of the June Democratization Uprising of 1987.



This has been KBS News, Park Kyung-jun, in front of the National Assembly.



