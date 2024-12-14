News 9

Constitutional Court struggles with vacancies

입력 2024.12.14 (00:15)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

However, the Constitutional Court is originally composed of 9 judges, and currently, 3 positions are vacant.

Reporter Oh Dae-seong looked into whether there are any issues with the impeachment trial being conducted with only 6 judges.

[Report]

According to the Constitutional Court Act, at least seven justices are required for case deliberations.

However, since 3 judges recommended by the National Assembly retired last October, the court has been operating with only 6 judges for two months without appointing successors.

This is a significant issue as it needs to handle the serious matter of presidential impeachment, but the required number of judges for deliberation is insufficient.

The prolonged vacancies are due to disagreements between ruling and opposition parties over the nomination process.

However, a request for a provisional injunction filed by Lee Jin-sook, the chairperson of the Korea Communications Commission, who is suspended from duty due to impeachment, was accepted, preventing a paralysis of the Constitutional Court due to the lack of judges.

[Moon Hyung-bae/Acting Chief Justice of the Constitutional Court/Dec. 5: "According to the decision to suspend the effect, I believe we can at least hold a hearing. (Is it possible to reach a decision?) We will discuss that."]

While hearings are now possible, the next issue is the quorum for decisions.

For the impeachment to be upheld, at least 6 judges must agree according to the quorum regulations.

In the current situation of the Constitutional Court with only 6 judges, if just one judge opposes, the impeachment will be dismissed.

Moreover, considering the significance of the impeachment ruling that results in the 'removal of the president', there are opinions that making a decision with only 6 judges will not be easy.

[Noh Hee-beom/Lawyer/Former Constitutional Court Research Officer: "Filling all 9 positions is the most ideal and desirable situation. The purpose of a collegial body is to allow a diverse range of opinions to be thoroughly discussed, debated, and reasoned to ensure fair and prudent decisions."]

After the martial law situation, the National Assembly is speeding up the appointments, with the Democratic Party recommending Jung Gye-seon, the Chief Judge of the Seoul Western District Court, and Ma Eun-Hyeok, the Senior Judge of the Seoul Western District Court, while the People Power Party has recommended lawyer Cho Han-chang.

The Democratic Party plans to process the consent motion for justice appointments within the year.

However, since the president holds the final appointment authority, there is a possibility of refusal. If the presidential impeachment motion passes the National Assembly, the president’s authority will be immediately suspended, transferring the power of appointment to the acting president.

This is KBS News Oh Dae-seong.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Constitutional Court struggles with vacancies
    • 입력 2024-12-14 00:15:24
    News 9
[Anchor]

However, the Constitutional Court is originally composed of 9 judges, and currently, 3 positions are vacant.

Reporter Oh Dae-seong looked into whether there are any issues with the impeachment trial being conducted with only 6 judges.

[Report]

According to the Constitutional Court Act, at least seven justices are required for case deliberations.

However, since 3 judges recommended by the National Assembly retired last October, the court has been operating with only 6 judges for two months without appointing successors.

This is a significant issue as it needs to handle the serious matter of presidential impeachment, but the required number of judges for deliberation is insufficient.

The prolonged vacancies are due to disagreements between ruling and opposition parties over the nomination process.

However, a request for a provisional injunction filed by Lee Jin-sook, the chairperson of the Korea Communications Commission, who is suspended from duty due to impeachment, was accepted, preventing a paralysis of the Constitutional Court due to the lack of judges.

[Moon Hyung-bae/Acting Chief Justice of the Constitutional Court/Dec. 5: "According to the decision to suspend the effect, I believe we can at least hold a hearing. (Is it possible to reach a decision?) We will discuss that."]

While hearings are now possible, the next issue is the quorum for decisions.

For the impeachment to be upheld, at least 6 judges must agree according to the quorum regulations.

In the current situation of the Constitutional Court with only 6 judges, if just one judge opposes, the impeachment will be dismissed.

Moreover, considering the significance of the impeachment ruling that results in the 'removal of the president', there are opinions that making a decision with only 6 judges will not be easy.

[Noh Hee-beom/Lawyer/Former Constitutional Court Research Officer: "Filling all 9 positions is the most ideal and desirable situation. The purpose of a collegial body is to allow a diverse range of opinions to be thoroughly discussed, debated, and reasoned to ensure fair and prudent decisions."]

After the martial law situation, the National Assembly is speeding up the appointments, with the Democratic Party recommending Jung Gye-seon, the Chief Judge of the Seoul Western District Court, and Ma Eun-Hyeok, the Senior Judge of the Seoul Western District Court, while the People Power Party has recommended lawyer Cho Han-chang.

The Democratic Party plans to process the consent motion for justice appointments within the year.

However, since the president holds the final appointment authority, there is a possibility of refusal. If the presidential impeachment motion passes the National Assembly, the president’s authority will be immediately suspended, transferring the power of appointment to the acting president.

This is KBS News Oh Dae-seong.
오대성
오대성 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

윤석열 대통령 탄핵안, 오늘 오후 4시 본회의 표결

윤석열 대통령 탄핵안, 오늘 오후 4시 본회의 표결
경찰청장·서울청장 구속영장 발부…“증거 인멸 우려”

경찰청장·서울청장 구속영장 발부…“증거 인멸 우려”
검찰 특수본, 이진우 수도방위사령관 체포

검찰 특수본, 이진우 수도방위사령관 체포
국민의힘, 오늘 비상 의원총회 개최…‘탄핵안 표결’ 당론 결정

국민의힘, 오늘 비상 의원총회 개최…‘탄핵안 표결’ 당론 결정
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

프리미엄K

취재K

글로벌K

영상K

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정
KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.