What are next steps in impeachment process if motion passes?

[Anchor]



If the impeachment motion against President Yoon is passed in the National Assembly tomorrow (12.14), the ball will now be in the Constitutional Court's court.



How does the Constitutional Court's impeachment trial process proceed? Reporter Shin Ji-soo has looked into it.



[Report]



If the impeachment motion is passed, the National Assembly will submit the impeachment resolution to the Constitutional Court, and the impeachment trial proceedings will then begin.



If the Constitutional Court conducts the impeachment trial hearing, the case number will be '2024헌나8'.



The impeachment trial case is assigned the case code '헌나', which means it is the 8th impeachment trial case received in 2024.



It is the first time in constitutional history that there have been eight impeachment trial cases in one year, resulting in the designation '헌나8'.



This is the third impeachment trial targeting a sitting president.



The Constitutional Court generally selects the presiding judge through random electronic allocation, but during the impeachment of former President Park Geun-hye in 2016, Judge Kang Il-won was designated as the presiding judge on the same day the National Assembly passed the impeachment motion.



However, unlike the previous impeachment motion, which was passed on a weekday, this impeachment motion is taking place on a Saturday, which may delay the designation of the presiding judge.



Afterward, the Constitutional Court will hold a plenary meeting to discuss future trial procedures and enter the hearing process.



A conclusion must be reached within 180 days from the date of case registration, but in the case of presidential impeachment, a conclusion may be reached more quickly.



[Lee Hwang-hee/Sungkyunkwan University Law School Professor: "(If the impeachment motion is passed) the president's authority is currently suspended, so if this is unjust, it should be restored quickly, and if it is a legitimate impeachment, then the president should be removed quickly and a new president should be elected..."]



The case of former President Roh Moo-hyun was dismissed after 63 days, while that of former President Park Geun-hye had a ruling in favor after 91 days.



This is KBS News, Shin Ji-soo.



