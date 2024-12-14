News 9

President Yoon handed over memo of martial law measures to two ministers

입력 2024.12.14 (00:15)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

Today (12.13), an emergency inquiry regarding the emergency martial law situation continued in the National Assembly.

It has been newly confirmed that President Yoon handed a document containing future instructions to the Ministers of Finance and Foreign Affairs on the day the emergency martial law was declared.

The opposition has also raised suspicions that President Yoon mentioned a second martial law after the National Assembly passed the resolution to lift the martial law.

Park Min-cheol reports.

[Report]

Foreign Minister Cho Tae-yul, who attended the Cabinet meeting held before the emergency martial law, stated that President Yoon handed him a piece of paper.

He recalled that it contained the measures the Foreign Minister should take after the declaration of martial law.

[Cho Tae-yul/Foreign Minister: "I was so shocked that I only remember the term 'overseas diplomatic missions,' and it wasn't very detailed, just a few lines written in a paragraph, so I can't recall it well."]

Deputy Prime Minister for Economic Affairs Choi Sang-mok also mentioned that he received a note with instructions from President Yoon, who said, "Refer to this," right after the declaration of martial law.

[Choi Sang-mok/Deputy Prime Minister for Economic Affairs: "It was something like, 'in the emergency martial law situation, secure liquidity for financial resources.' I only remember that sentence. There were one or two phrases written."]

This indicates that contingency plans for key national policies such as the economy and diplomacy were prepared in advance, which contradicts President Yoon's claim that it was a warning martial law directed at the opposition.

[Yoon Suk Yeol President/Yesterday/National Address: "The purpose of invoking martial law was to warn the public about the anti-national atrocities of the large opposition party and to stop them."]

There are also claims that President Yoon mentioned a 'second martial law.'

After the National Assembly's resolution to lift the martial law, it is said that President Yoon held a meeting with former Defense Minister Kim Yong-hyun and National Security Council staff in the underground command room of the Ministry of National Defense to discuss this matter.

[Lee Gi-heon/Democratic Party Member: "There are reports that the President said, 'Deploy more troops. If the martial law is lifted, I can issue it again.'"]

The Presidential Office stated that the National Security Council staff were there to accompany the President and that the 'discussion of a second martial law' is completely untrue.

This is KBS News, Park Min-cheol.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • President Yoon handed over memo of martial law measures to two ministers
    • 입력 2024-12-14 00:15:24
    News 9
[Anchor]

Today (12.13), an emergency inquiry regarding the emergency martial law situation continued in the National Assembly.

It has been newly confirmed that President Yoon handed a document containing future instructions to the Ministers of Finance and Foreign Affairs on the day the emergency martial law was declared.

The opposition has also raised suspicions that President Yoon mentioned a second martial law after the National Assembly passed the resolution to lift the martial law.

Park Min-cheol reports.

[Report]

Foreign Minister Cho Tae-yul, who attended the Cabinet meeting held before the emergency martial law, stated that President Yoon handed him a piece of paper.

He recalled that it contained the measures the Foreign Minister should take after the declaration of martial law.

[Cho Tae-yul/Foreign Minister: "I was so shocked that I only remember the term 'overseas diplomatic missions,' and it wasn't very detailed, just a few lines written in a paragraph, so I can't recall it well."]

Deputy Prime Minister for Economic Affairs Choi Sang-mok also mentioned that he received a note with instructions from President Yoon, who said, "Refer to this," right after the declaration of martial law.

[Choi Sang-mok/Deputy Prime Minister for Economic Affairs: "It was something like, 'in the emergency martial law situation, secure liquidity for financial resources.' I only remember that sentence. There were one or two phrases written."]

This indicates that contingency plans for key national policies such as the economy and diplomacy were prepared in advance, which contradicts President Yoon's claim that it was a warning martial law directed at the opposition.

[Yoon Suk Yeol President/Yesterday/National Address: "The purpose of invoking martial law was to warn the public about the anti-national atrocities of the large opposition party and to stop them."]

There are also claims that President Yoon mentioned a 'second martial law.'

After the National Assembly's resolution to lift the martial law, it is said that President Yoon held a meeting with former Defense Minister Kim Yong-hyun and National Security Council staff in the underground command room of the Ministry of National Defense to discuss this matter.

[Lee Gi-heon/Democratic Party Member: "There are reports that the President said, 'Deploy more troops. If the martial law is lifted, I can issue it again.'"]

The Presidential Office stated that the National Security Council staff were there to accompany the President and that the 'discussion of a second martial law' is completely untrue.

This is KBS News, Park Min-cheol.
박민철
박민철 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

윤석열 대통령 탄핵안, 오늘 오후 4시 본회의 표결

윤석열 대통령 탄핵안, 오늘 오후 4시 본회의 표결
경찰청장·서울청장 구속영장 발부…“증거 인멸 우려”

경찰청장·서울청장 구속영장 발부…“증거 인멸 우려”
검찰 특수본, 이진우 수도방위사령관 체포

검찰 특수본, 이진우 수도방위사령관 체포
국민의힘, 오늘 비상 의원총회 개최…‘탄핵안 표결’ 당론 결정

국민의힘, 오늘 비상 의원총회 개최…‘탄핵안 표결’ 당론 결정
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

프리미엄K

취재K

글로벌K

영상K

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정
KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.