President Yoon handed over memo of martial law measures to two ministers

[Anchor]



Today (12.13), an emergency inquiry regarding the emergency martial law situation continued in the National Assembly.



It has been newly confirmed that President Yoon handed a document containing future instructions to the Ministers of Finance and Foreign Affairs on the day the emergency martial law was declared.



The opposition has also raised suspicions that President Yoon mentioned a second martial law after the National Assembly passed the resolution to lift the martial law.



Park Min-cheol reports.



[Report]



Foreign Minister Cho Tae-yul, who attended the Cabinet meeting held before the emergency martial law, stated that President Yoon handed him a piece of paper.



He recalled that it contained the measures the Foreign Minister should take after the declaration of martial law.



[Cho Tae-yul/Foreign Minister: "I was so shocked that I only remember the term 'overseas diplomatic missions,' and it wasn't very detailed, just a few lines written in a paragraph, so I can't recall it well."]



Deputy Prime Minister for Economic Affairs Choi Sang-mok also mentioned that he received a note with instructions from President Yoon, who said, "Refer to this," right after the declaration of martial law.



[Choi Sang-mok/Deputy Prime Minister for Economic Affairs: "It was something like, 'in the emergency martial law situation, secure liquidity for financial resources.' I only remember that sentence. There were one or two phrases written."]



This indicates that contingency plans for key national policies such as the economy and diplomacy were prepared in advance, which contradicts President Yoon's claim that it was a warning martial law directed at the opposition.



[Yoon Suk Yeol President/Yesterday/National Address: "The purpose of invoking martial law was to warn the public about the anti-national atrocities of the large opposition party and to stop them."]



There are also claims that President Yoon mentioned a 'second martial law.'



After the National Assembly's resolution to lift the martial law, it is said that President Yoon held a meeting with former Defense Minister Kim Yong-hyun and National Security Council staff in the underground command room of the Ministry of National Defense to discuss this matter.



[Lee Gi-heon/Democratic Party Member: "There are reports that the President said, 'Deploy more troops. If the martial law is lifted, I can issue it again.'"]



The Presidential Office stated that the National Security Council staff were there to accompany the President and that the 'discussion of a second martial law' is completely untrue.



This is KBS News, Park Min-cheol.



