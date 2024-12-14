People Power Party floor leader urges veto ahead of vote

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Ahead of tomorrow's (12.14) impeachment vote, Kweon Seong-dong, the floor leader of the People Power Party and a key pro-Yoon figure, called on President Yoon Suk-yeol to exercise his veto power and other presidential authorities.



He emphasized that President Yoon remains the legitimate president under the law.



Floor leader Kweon mentioned that the decision on whether to support or oppose the impeachment vote, or whether to attend, will be made in tomorrow's general meeting of lawmakers.



Reporter Kim Min-cheol has the details.



[Report]



This is the first press conference held by the newly elected floor leader of the People Power Party, Kweon Seong-dong, on Dec. 12.



He acknowledged that declaring martial law is clearly wrong, but stated that the constitutionality of it will ultimately be decided by the Constitutional Court.



He urged President Yoon to exercise his veto power to reject six bills, including the National Assembly Act, which passed the National Assembly last month.



[Kweon Seong-dong/People Power Party Floor Leader: "It was processed through the unilateral tyranny of the large opposition party during the plenary session on November 28. I once again request the president to exercise his right to demand reconsideration."]



When asked if he believes President Yoon has that authority, he answered that legally, he does.



[Kweon Seong-dong/People Power Party Floor Leader: "Until the president resigns or a decision on impeachment is made, he is legally the president of the Republic of Korea. Isn't that an obvious fact?"]



He stated that while the party's stance remains opposed to the impeachment vote, there is no way to force members, but he will appeal to them to follow the party line.



Floor leader Kweon also expressed his commitment to prepare for all situations following the vote on the second impeachment motion against the president, focusing on managing the national crisis and internal party confusion.



This is KBS News' Kim Min-cheol.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!