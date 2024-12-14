Pres. Yoon's veto power in question ahead of impeachment vote

동영상 고정 취소

As stated by the floor leader of the People Power Party, Kweon Seong-dong, the ruling party has requested President Yoon to exercise the right to request reconsideration on six bills, including the Grain Management Act.



With the vote on the impeachment bill scheduled for tomorrow (12.14), there is controversy over whether this request is appropriate and whether it can actually be exercised.



Let's connect to the presidential office.



Reporter Jeong Sae-bae! Is it possible for President Yoon to exercise his veto power at this point?



[Reporter]



Yes, the six bills for which Floor Leader Kweon Seong-dong suggested veto power have already been sent to the government.



What remains is the procedure.



The request for reconsideration of a bill must go through deliberation and resolution at the Cabinet meeting before the President can exercise it, but so far, a schedule for this Cabinet meeting has not been set.



As of now, it seems that the Cabinet meeting will be held next Tuesday.



If the impeachment motion is approved tomorrow, exercising the veto power may become difficult.



[Anchor]



Regarding the Special Prosecutor Act for insurrection, which was processed in the National Assembly yesterday (12.12), and the special prosecutor law for First Lady Kim Keon-hee, these seem uncertain too.



[Reporter]



Yes, the two special prosecutor laws have not yet been transferred to the government.



Currently, they are likely to be sent after the re-vote on the impeachment bill.



As for the Special Prosecutor Act on First Lady Kim Keon-hee, which has been subject to three previous vetoes, whether a fourth veto will be exercised depends on the results of tomorrow’s impeachment vote.



[Anchor]



Before discussing the possibility of a veto, it seems President Yoon is actively exercising his powers.



His approach has changed significantly.



[Reporter]



Yes, after his address yesterday, President Yoon has approved a total of 42 bills.



He also submitted a request to the National Assembly for consent to appoint Supreme Court justice nominee Ma Yong-ju.



Although this is a procedure following the nomination by Chief Justice Cho Hee-dae, it shows that he is actively exercising both administrative and personnel authority.



Through his address yesterday, he expressed his determination to fight until the end and seems to have embarked on an active exercise of authority.



President Yoon is also reported to be in a hurry to proceed with the selection of a new Minister of National Defense, considering the leadership vacuum in the military.



Last week, he stated that he would entrust the operation of state affairs to the party and government, but this is a distinctly different stance.



This has been reported from the presidential office.



