Kim Eo-jun: “Tip-off about assassination squad targeting politicians including Han Dong-hoon”

[Anchor]

The National Assembly continued its investigation into the emergency martial law situation today (12.13) with a plenary session and a committee meeting.

Let's connect with our reporter at the National Assembly.

Reporter Min Jeong-hee! There are claims that an assassination squad targeting politicians was operational today, is that correct?

[Reporter]

Yes, broadcaster Kim Eo-jun is known to have been on the list of individuals targeted for arrest during the emergency martial law.

Kim stated that he received information about the operation of an assassination squad targeting politicians during the martial law while appearing as a witness before the Broadcasting and Communications Committee.

He claimed that the target was Han Dong-hoon, the leader of the People Power Party.

He also mentioned that there were contents of killing several U.S. soldiers to provoke the U.S. into bombing North Korea.

While Kim acknowledged that he has not verified all the facts, he stated that it is an absurd story, but the source is a friendly country with an embassy in Korea.

In response, the People Power Party refuted this, calling it absurd fake news, considering Kim's history of statements.

[Anchor]

What discussions took place in the Public Administration and Security Committee?

[Reporter]

That's right.

In the Public Administration and Security Committee, there were inquiries about whether there are minutes from the meetings held at the time of the emergency martial law declaration.

Acting Minister Ko Ki-dong stated that he could not confirm the substance and form of the meetings at that time and that there are no minutes.

He also responded to a question from opposition lawmakers about whether the emergency martial law was unconstitutional, saying that it "is indeed unconstitutional."

Regarding President Yoon's statement that "there are forces causing paralysis of state affairs and disruption of the constitution in South Korea," he stated that he "does not agree."

[Anchor]

The leader of the Rebuilding Korea Party, Cho Kuk, has lost his parliamentary seat, but it was immediately transferred, meaning the number of members eligible to vote tomorrow (12.14) remains at 300, correct?

[Reporter]

Ahead of the vote on the impeachment motion against President Yoon tomorrow, the proportional representative seat of former party leader Cho has been transferred to Representative Paik Sun-hee.

Representative Paik was the 13th proportional representative in the last general election and is the chair of the Welfare State Special Committee of the Innovation Party.

With the transfer of the proportional representative seat, the opposition bloc maintains 192 seats.

It seems that if just 8 votes defect from the ruling party, the impeachment motion could pass.

Meanwhile, the prosecution has granted a postponement of the execution of the sentence for former leader Cho, and he is set to be incarcerated at the Seoul Detention Center on December 16.

This has been a report from the National Assembly.

