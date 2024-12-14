News 9

U.S. watches S. Korea turmoil amid impeachment crisis

입력 2024.12.14 (00:15)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

The U.S. diplomatic community is closely monitoring the impact of South Korea's martial law situation and impeachment crisis on U.S.-Korea relations.

There are warnings that if South Korea's political turmoil continues for an extended period, the ripple effects will increase in conjunction with the launch of the Trump administration's second term.

Concerns are being raised about negative impacts in all areas.

Reporter Park Seok-ho has the details.

[Report]

Victor Cha, the Korea Chair at the Center for Strategic and International Studies, stated during an online discussion that the best outcome to prevent the erosion of South Korea's democracy is impeachment.

He further mentioned that after meeting with former aides of President Trump, he learned that numerous policies affecting South Korea would be announced not in 100 days but within just 100 hours after the launch of the second administration.

However, he pointed out that South Korea is not preparing at all in response.

[Victor Cha/Korea Chair, CSIS: "That could impact Korea. It could have to do with troops in Korea, it could have to do with tariffs, it could have to do with the CHIPS Act, it could have to do with a whole bunch of things and there's nobody at home in Korea. There's nobody there."]

U.S. foreign affairs magazine The Diplomat assessed that President Yoon's reference to North Korean infiltration, aimed at securing domestic political legitimacy, has reignited fears in Washington of being drawn into conflicts caused by an ally's recklessness.

The relationship between the new government after impeachment and the Trump administration is also a point of interest.

A former U.S. intelligence official predicted challenges in trilateral security cooperation between the U.S., South Korea, and Japan.

[Sydney Seiler/Former U.S. National Intelligence Council Officer for North Korea: "They would definitively establish themselves as an intermediary with North Korea. They would seek to equidistant the ROK relationship with the United States and China."]

There are also forecasts that if South Korea is lukewarm towards the U.S., Trump may consider withdrawing U.S. Forces Korea.

This is KBS News, Park Seok-ho.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • U.S. watches S. Korea turmoil amid impeachment crisis
    • 입력 2024-12-14 00:15:25
    News 9
[Anchor]

The U.S. diplomatic community is closely monitoring the impact of South Korea's martial law situation and impeachment crisis on U.S.-Korea relations.

There are warnings that if South Korea's political turmoil continues for an extended period, the ripple effects will increase in conjunction with the launch of the Trump administration's second term.

Concerns are being raised about negative impacts in all areas.

Reporter Park Seok-ho has the details.

[Report]

Victor Cha, the Korea Chair at the Center for Strategic and International Studies, stated during an online discussion that the best outcome to prevent the erosion of South Korea's democracy is impeachment.

He further mentioned that after meeting with former aides of President Trump, he learned that numerous policies affecting South Korea would be announced not in 100 days but within just 100 hours after the launch of the second administration.

However, he pointed out that South Korea is not preparing at all in response.

[Victor Cha/Korea Chair, CSIS: "That could impact Korea. It could have to do with troops in Korea, it could have to do with tariffs, it could have to do with the CHIPS Act, it could have to do with a whole bunch of things and there's nobody at home in Korea. There's nobody there."]

U.S. foreign affairs magazine The Diplomat assessed that President Yoon's reference to North Korean infiltration, aimed at securing domestic political legitimacy, has reignited fears in Washington of being drawn into conflicts caused by an ally's recklessness.

The relationship between the new government after impeachment and the Trump administration is also a point of interest.

A former U.S. intelligence official predicted challenges in trilateral security cooperation between the U.S., South Korea, and Japan.

[Sydney Seiler/Former U.S. National Intelligence Council Officer for North Korea: "They would definitively establish themselves as an intermediary with North Korea. They would seek to equidistant the ROK relationship with the United States and China."]

There are also forecasts that if South Korea is lukewarm towards the U.S., Trump may consider withdrawing U.S. Forces Korea.

This is KBS News, Park Seok-ho.
박석호
박석호 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

윤석열 대통령 탄핵안, 오늘 오후 4시 본회의 표결

윤석열 대통령 탄핵안, 오늘 오후 4시 본회의 표결
경찰청장·서울청장 구속영장 발부…“증거 인멸 우려”

경찰청장·서울청장 구속영장 발부…“증거 인멸 우려”
검찰 특수본, 이진우 수도방위사령관 체포

검찰 특수본, 이진우 수도방위사령관 체포
국민의힘, 오늘 비상 의원총회 개최…‘탄핵안 표결’ 당론 결정

국민의힘, 오늘 비상 의원총회 개최…‘탄핵안 표결’ 당론 결정
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

프리미엄K

취재K

글로벌K

영상K

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정
KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.