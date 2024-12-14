News 9

Police consider arrest warrant for Yoon and search of his residence

입력 2024.12.14 (00:15)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

The police special investigation team is reviewing the application for an arrest warrant for President Yoon and a search of the presidential residence.

This time, we go to the National Investigation Headquarters.

Reporter Choi Hye-rim! This is the first time that there has been talk of securing the president's custody, right?

[Report]

Yes, the police special investigation team announced in a briefing today (12.13) that they are reviewing the application for an arrest warrant for President Yoon Suk Yeol.

In addition, they stated that they are also considering applying for a communication warrant against President Yoon and conducting a search of the presidential residence in Hannam-dong, Seoul.

The police special investigation team had shown a cautious stance regarding the emergency arrest of President Yoon on December 9, stating that they needed to review the requirements, but they still expressed a strong will to investigate.

The police attempted to conduct a search of the presidential office on December 11, but failed to enter the premises and only received some materials in a voluntary submission format.

The police stated that they are currently checking whether they can re-execute the warrants that have been issued.

Typically, search warrants have a validity period, so if they expire, a new application for the warrant must be made.

The police have investigated a total of four cabinet members, including Minister of Health and Welfare Cho Kyu-hong, as witnesses so far.

Minister of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs Song Mi-ryung is scheduled to be questioned as a witness the day after tomorrow (12.15).

This has been KBS News' Choi Hye-rim from the National Investigation Headquarters.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Police consider arrest warrant for Yoon and search of his residence
    • 입력 2024-12-14 00:15:25
    News 9
[Anchor]

The police special investigation team is reviewing the application for an arrest warrant for President Yoon and a search of the presidential residence.

This time, we go to the National Investigation Headquarters.

Reporter Choi Hye-rim! This is the first time that there has been talk of securing the president's custody, right?

[Report]

Yes, the police special investigation team announced in a briefing today (12.13) that they are reviewing the application for an arrest warrant for President Yoon Suk Yeol.

In addition, they stated that they are also considering applying for a communication warrant against President Yoon and conducting a search of the presidential residence in Hannam-dong, Seoul.

The police special investigation team had shown a cautious stance regarding the emergency arrest of President Yoon on December 9, stating that they needed to review the requirements, but they still expressed a strong will to investigate.

The police attempted to conduct a search of the presidential office on December 11, but failed to enter the premises and only received some materials in a voluntary submission format.

The police stated that they are currently checking whether they can re-execute the warrants that have been issued.

Typically, search warrants have a validity period, so if they expire, a new application for the warrant must be made.

The police have investigated a total of four cabinet members, including Minister of Health and Welfare Cho Kyu-hong, as witnesses so far.

Minister of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs Song Mi-ryung is scheduled to be questioned as a witness the day after tomorrow (12.15).

This has been KBS News' Choi Hye-rim from the National Investigation Headquarters.
최혜림
최혜림 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

윤석열 대통령 탄핵안, 오늘 오후 4시 본회의 표결

윤석열 대통령 탄핵안, 오늘 오후 4시 본회의 표결
경찰청장·서울청장 구속영장 발부…“증거 인멸 우려”

경찰청장·서울청장 구속영장 발부…“증거 인멸 우려”
검찰 특수본, 이진우 수도방위사령관 체포

검찰 특수본, 이진우 수도방위사령관 체포
국민의힘, 오늘 비상 의원총회 개최…‘탄핵안 표결’ 당론 결정

국민의힘, 오늘 비상 의원총회 개최…‘탄핵안 표결’ 당론 결정
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

프리미엄K

취재K

글로벌K

영상K

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정
KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.