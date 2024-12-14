Police consider arrest warrant for Yoon and search of his residence
The police special investigation team is reviewing the application for an arrest warrant for President Yoon and a search of the presidential residence.
Yes, the police special investigation team announced in a briefing today (12.13) that they are reviewing the application for an arrest warrant for President Yoon Suk Yeol.
In addition, they stated that they are also considering applying for a communication warrant against President Yoon and conducting a search of the presidential residence in Hannam-dong, Seoul.
The police special investigation team had shown a cautious stance regarding the emergency arrest of President Yoon on December 9, stating that they needed to review the requirements, but they still expressed a strong will to investigate.
The police attempted to conduct a search of the presidential office on December 11, but failed to enter the premises and only received some materials in a voluntary submission format.
The police stated that they are currently checking whether they can re-execute the warrants that have been issued.
Typically, search warrants have a validity period, so if they expire, a new application for the warrant must be made.
The police have investigated a total of four cabinet members, including Minister of Health and Welfare Cho Kyu-hong, as witnesses so far.
Minister of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs Song Mi-ryung is scheduled to be questioned as a witness the day after tomorrow (12.15).
