Police consider arrest warrant for Yoon and search of his residence

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



The police special investigation team is reviewing the application for an arrest warrant for President Yoon and a search of the presidential residence.



This time, we go to the National Investigation Headquarters.



Reporter Choi Hye-rim! This is the first time that there has been talk of securing the president's custody, right?



[Report]



Yes, the police special investigation team announced in a briefing today (12.13) that they are reviewing the application for an arrest warrant for President Yoon Suk Yeol.



In addition, they stated that they are also considering applying for a communication warrant against President Yoon and conducting a search of the presidential residence in Hannam-dong, Seoul.



The police special investigation team had shown a cautious stance regarding the emergency arrest of President Yoon on December 9, stating that they needed to review the requirements, but they still expressed a strong will to investigate.



The police attempted to conduct a search of the presidential office on December 11, but failed to enter the premises and only received some materials in a voluntary submission format.



The police stated that they are currently checking whether they can re-execute the warrants that have been issued.



Typically, search warrants have a validity period, so if they expire, a new application for the warrant must be made.



The police have investigated a total of four cabinet members, including Minister of Health and Welfare Cho Kyu-hong, as witnesses so far.



Minister of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs Song Mi-ryung is scheduled to be questioned as a witness the day after tomorrow (12.15).



This has been KBS News' Choi Hye-rim from the National Investigation Headquarters.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!