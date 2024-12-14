Military, police collusion under probe over martial law arrests

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



The Defense Counterintelligence Command, which is under suspicion of attempting to arrest key figures during martial law, has been found by the prosecution to have communicated with the National Office of Investigation on the day of the martial law.



The National Office of Investigation acknowledged that they received the communication but did not clarify whether they actually provided personnel as requested by the counterintelligence command.



Reporter Won Dong-hee has the details.



[Report]



The Defense Counterintelligence Command is under suspicion of attempting to arrest politicians, including National Assembly Speaker Woo Won-shik and Democratic Party leader Lee Jae-myung, on the day of martial law.



[Kim Dae-woo/Head of the Defense Counterintelligence Command Investigation Team/Dec. 10: "I received direct orders related to the arrests from Commander Yeo In-hyung. Initially, I was instructed to check if there were facilities to detain individuals inside the 'B-1 bunker'..."]



In connection with this suspicion, the prosecution has captured evidence that the counterintelligence command contacted the National Office of Investigation at that time.



The prosecution suspects that the command sought cooperation from the police for the arrest of key figures.



The police confirmed, "On the day of martial law, the counterintelligence command requested a list of officers to guide them in Yeouido, and we provided the names of 10 detectives from the Yeongdeungpo Police Station’s violent crimes unit."



The Yeongdeungpo Police Station stated, "We provided the list of detectives who were already on-site at the request of the counterintelligence command, but we did not meet with them."



The prosecution summoned a National Office of Investigation official for questioning yesterday (12.12) and is continuing the investigation by summoning Yeongdeungpo Police Chief Kang Sang-moon as a witness this afternoon (12.13).



Meanwhile, the prosecution has requested an arrest warrant for Commander Yeo In-hyung on charges of insurrection and abuse of power.



Commander Yeo issued a statement declaring his intention to forgo the warrant hearing.



This marks the second time prosecutors have sought to detain a suspect in connection with the martial law incident, following the arrest of former Minister Kim Yong-hyun.



This is KBS News, Won Dong-hee.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!